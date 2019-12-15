The 15 Best Ambient & Downtempo Tracks Of November 2019

As always, another month goes by with an eclectic mix of soundscapes from around the world. November has offered a little something for anyone to enjoy in the ambient and downtempo fields. Find Copenhagen-based Cedric Elisabeth’s delicate, yet powerful sound for spatial ambient and look to artists like Karim Maas for elements of industrial and drum and bass blended into trippy atmospheres.

See past charts here.

1. "TITRE SANS" – CEDRIC ELISABETH [DETROIT UNDERGROUND]

It's best to listen with good headphones or speakers to really appreciate the subtle nuances in these vast drone landscapes. Cedric Elisabeth’s latest release, Ambient Tracks Vol. I is exactly that—cosmic echoes reverberating through crumbling ruins, the kind of ambient that makes you lose all sense of time. An echoing beep, warbling tones, and lasers weave through "Titre Sans" effortlessly, creating an enchanting lost world. Ever-so-slight percussions uplift the otherwise haunting melody that stays in the body long after it's over.

2. “SOFT RESOURCE” – ROSA ANSCHÜTZ

There are few words to describe the haunting darkness of Rosa Anschütz’s voice on this enigmatic track. It is, without a doubt, the lead instrument anchoring the soft choral harmony and pounding drums that remain just slightly subdued. Just as the lyrics reflect on the body, that is where this track is felt. A consuming and euphoric atmosphere.

3. “OFF LINE” – NU ERA [OMNIVERSE]

This track falls somewhere between downtempo and classic Detroit techno. British producer and 4hero legend, Marc Mac’s (Nu Era) latest album Evolve takes you back to a lost time of techno’s past, exploring soulful, synth-clad rhythms and break-beat narratives. “Off Line” and “Kiyoshi” are the slower additions on this uplifting album that will get any dance floor grooving like it’s 1994.

4. “PERFECT TERMINAL” – NICK MALKIN [SODA GONG]

LA producer, Nick Malkin’s forthcoming album, A Typical Night in the Pit, is described as depicting the shadowy landscapes of an old LA of sorts, the darker and noir cinema that challenged Hollywood’s glamorous standard. The melancholic smooth-jazz overtone pairs well with the fragments of voice and quivering movement in “Perfect Terminal.”

5. “ZERO ITERATION” – WHILETRUE [RAW RUSSIAN]

Described as “a music guide to New Russian underground scene,” Raw Russian has an impressive catalog of artists formulating in genres ranging from deep house to industrial techno. This ambient track leans towards the deep house side after a 2-minute buildup of palpitating drones. A soothing lo-fi backdrop is present throughout and the feeling of surrender takes hold.

6. “KNOW YOUR ENEMY” – KARIM MAAS [THE STONE TAPES]

Traversing D’n’B and dark ambient waters, UK-based Karim Maas offers up a moody story with this track and his album, Blakk Rainbow. In the beginning, the brief, yet eerie conversation opens up into a thundering atmosphere complete with shattering electrocution and hypnotic percussions.

7. “OUTSIDE” – ENDURANCE AND PJS [CRASH SYMBOLS]

A twinkling, otherworldly atmosphere slowly reveals itself. Just sit back, relax and let the shimmering galactic drones take over. Muzan Editions’ Endurance joins Canadian duo, PJS for sedative journeys through distant lands.

8. “ALTERED TONGUE” – DANNY SCOTT LANE [SHIMMERING MOODS]

Pay attention to the small details of this engulfing, indigenous blend. A rapturing flute and hand-played drums set the stage as plucking clicks and chimes further warm up the atmosphere. Danny Scott Lane's Memory Record further explores the overlap of created sound and environment.

9. “NEVER ENOUGH” – PTWIGGS [OPAL TAPES]

A symphony of darkness gives way to an enchanting soundscape of pounding basslines and sweeping choral echoes. You can't help but sway to this beat and become enticed by the high-pitched melody.

10. “LEFT IN THE DARK” – GALCHER LUSTWERK [GHOSTLY]

Another calming piece from Galcher Lustwerk’s album, Information, this laid-back intro takes you into a state of tripped-out bliss with soft static ever-present in the background.

11. .”BLACK CHORDS” – TRISTAN [REST NOW!]

Drifting between destructive, ominous waves and sparkling electronics, is this ambient banger of sorts. Taking apart and repurposing sound in his album Chyo, French artist Tristan Brundler collaborates with artists Whiterose and Migu.

12. "前篇 (LJC VIP For Impression )" – DIRTY K [GENOME 6.66MBP]

The album, Panorama, by Chinese artist, Dirty K, has a slew of downtempo tracks that blend catchy melodies with glitched-out synthy soundscapes. Sporadic basslines lay down the law as high-pitched computer sounds twist and shatter to pieces. The closing track, "前篇 (LJC VIP For Impression )," is the most soothing with a tight percussive dream state flowing through waves of pipe organ melodies and angelic chimes.

13. “LUXXURYPROBLEMS” – XYLIT(PHILLIP JONDO REMIX) [SPA]

With nuances of trap, IDM, and trance, this flickering piece offers a mystical and discordant lesson in sound experimentation. Smooth and speedy percussions break up the glimmering background for an uplifting ride.

14. "CALLOW TONGUE" – ARKAEN [SILENT SEASON]

More deep ambient from British Columbia label, Silent Season, this time on the tribal spectrum from producer, Billy Hesmondhalgh. This is a completely hypnotizing walk through an ancient forest with soft drums and lush textures taking hold of your spirit.

15. "LA HERIDA TORNASOL" – GUIDO FLICHMAN [SYRPHE]

Argentine musician and graphic designer, Guido Flichman has unleashed spacious and disrupting ambient fit for experimental imprint Syrphe. “La Herida Tornasol” is the more meditative of the 3-track album, Horizontalismos, with its fragmented lo-fi backdrop and finely-paced rhythm. Smoothly sliced percussions tear up the atmosphere as the nostalgic melody carries on like a distant dream.

Listen to the full playlist below.