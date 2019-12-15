The 15 Best Hip-Hop Tracks of November 2019

The Game Photo Credit: undefined@losangelesconfidential

As we get ready to break down the best hip-hop releases of the entire year, we have one more monthly chart to get through as several big named artists decided to put out some extra releases before the end of the decade. Check out the best hip-hop tracks from November and get all caught up before 2020 arrives.

1. The Game - Stainless ft. Anderson.Paak

Oxnard and Compton unite once again on "Stainless," which was featured on The Game's new album Born To Rap and dropped at the end of last month. With the Game now claiming he may retire after the release of his album, this could be the last time we hear these two legends together on the same song.



2. Frank Ocean - In My Room

Whenever a new Frank Ocean track emerges, the world takes notice.

"In My Room" has a really cool energy as Frank flows all over the song with an infectious bounce. While we wait to confirm if Frank will actually be playing Coachella in 2020, this should keep you busy and ready for more.

3. FKJ feat Bas - Risk



FKJ is an extremely talented producer who has been featured on other Magnetic charts in the past. This time he has teamed up with Dreamville standout Bas for a refreshing collab of conscious styles that works on ever level.



4. TOBi – Faces (prod. Sango & Wax Roof)



Canadian artist TOBi recently got together up with another one of my favorite producers (Sango) and Wax Roof for his new song "Faces." The Soulection vibe / is very apparent here and it's honestly a sound I might not ever get tired of.





5. Griselda - Chef Dreds

On 11/29, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn released their debut album WWCD. The project is one of my favorite of 2019 and "Chef Dreds" was a stand out track that deserved to be a single. Daringer once again delivers a strong and gritty instrumental which this crew can't seem to get enough of.



6. 03 Greedo x Kenny Beats - Maria

03 Greedo may be in prison serving a 20 year sentence but that won't keep his music from being heard. "Maria" is a single from his recently released Netflix and Deal tape produced by the all mighty Kenny Beats. The whole project is wild, with features from Freddie Gibbs, Buddy, Key! + more.



7. Royce 5'9 - Black Savage ft. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, CyHi The Prynce & T.I.

I'm going to go ahead and say that "Black Savage" is the most lyrically potent song that came out last month in the world of hip-hop. With Royce, T.I., and CyHi The Prynce, you know there will be no messing around on this one. Check out the official video below.



8. Big K.R.I.T. - Ballad Of The Bass (My Sub V)



Big K.R.I.T first started his “My Sub” series back in 2011 and recently he released the fifth installment with "Ballad of The Bass." True to its name, the new release bangs quite hard. I've always been a big fan of K.R.I.T's signature flow and you can always count on his music to make you want to move.



9. Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse Feat. MF Doom - Ninjarous

Danger Mouse has seriously blessed us here! Featured on his 30th Century Records compilation, 30th Century Volume 2, this previously unreleased gem has everything you could hope for. An unreleased MF Doom verse that actually has some real substance, a beautifully crafted beat and all of the name power needed to make sure that this song will be played in hipster coffee houses and vintage stores for years to come. I absolutely love it.



10. Anderson .Paak - Then There Were Two (feat. Mark Ronson)

I guess all of my favorite artists just happened to team up and put out music in November. For the second time this month, Anderson .Paak makes an appearance on the chart, this time joining forces with Mark Ronson for the very strong "Then There Were Two." Could you imagine an entire album from these guys? Well as far as I know that won't be happening any time soon but if you want to hear this one out in the wild, you can find the song as part of the new animated film Spies in Disguise, starring Will Smith and Tom Holland which came out in theaters on Christmas day!



11. Consequence ft. Phife Dawg - No Place Like Home

On November 19th, the legendary MC Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest would have been 49 years of age (Rest In Peace). To honor his fallen friend, Consequence decided to drop "No Place Like Home," which also pays tribute to Queens, the home turf of both rappers.



12. Paul Wall & Statik Selektah ft. Benny The Butcher - Overcame

It was only a matter of time before Paul Wall cashed in again on his now aging fan base. Houston's very own has come back swinging with a new tape produced by Statik Selektah and a single featuring Buffalo's Benny The Butcher. While Paul's lyrics do feel a bit dated, I'm sure people will flock to his shows in 2020.



13. REASON x Ab-Soul - Flick It Up



Reason and Ab-Soul tag team "Flick It Up" with a back and forth flow that the west coast can be proud of. The hook is incredibly catchy and the official video for the song already has more than a million plays in just over a month!



14. Elcamino - Shrimp at Phillipes (feat. Benny the Butcher)

Well I guess Benny the Butcher has been pretty busy with the features in Q4 of 2019. Honestly if his name is on your track title, I'm probably listening. He does his thing once gain here taking Elcamino's latest song to new heights.



15. Hit-Boy feat Thurz - Mood Change (Produced by Jansport J)

Rounding out the chart for November is probably my favorite track of the month with "Mood Change." Hit-Boy can do it all including curate the features on his own tracks flawlessly. Thurz absolutely kills it on this one and Jansport J's production is always a treat for anybody who likes that simplified style. The song really speaks for its self.

Full Playlist: