The 15 Best House Tracks of 2019

Katja Ruge

In the following chart, we break down the best of the best which saw the light of day in 2019. Tracks which exceeded expectations and others that were sure-fire weapons. The common thread though is the timeless excellence which all of these 15 tracks share. Defected dominates with two tracks in the top six but it's Robag Wruhme's brilliant tune, "Nata Alma" which stands above all the rest. Electronic music legends, Louie Vega and Mark Broom respectively appear as well with their own tracks that conquered the landscape. We couldn't squeeze in quite a few that indeed had amazing tunes in 2019 including Rebuke, Cinthie, Roy Rosenfeld, Sebastien Leger, and a bunch others who all had landmark years. Rest assured though, these 15 tracks are flat out excellent!

1. "NATA ALMA (CLUB SMASH HIT VERSION)" - ROBAG WRUHME [PAMPA RECORDS]

Robag Wruhme is arguably responsible for the best album of 2019 but without a doubt, he's absolutely responsible for the best tune of the year. The track, "Nata Alma" taken from that very album, gets passed through various filters and injected with the most unorthodox fills thereby constructing the highest possible level of artistically-created house music on the grandest of scales. If there ever was one, "Nata Alma" is deserving of induction into the house music hall of fame.

2. "TILTED" - HOT SINCE 82 [KNEE DEEP IN SOUND]

As a precursor to his debut album in 2019, Hot Since 82 premiered this very ethereal tune from his album on his Essential Mix back in March. To say the least, the Essential Mix was was pretty amazing but the true highlight and its centerpiece was this tune, "Tilted." He described it as being quite balearic and the ideal tune he could imagine himself hearing on the white isle. I think I would have to disagree slightly and say that it would be quite perfect anywhere on the planet.

3. "LET IT GO" - LOUIE VEGA & THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS WITH MARC E. BASSY [CUTTIN' HEADZ]

They don't make them like they do anymore but house music legend, Louie Vega and current heavy-hitters, The Martinez Brothers along with vocalist, Marc E. Bassy sure are the exception with this recently dropped collaboration titled, "Let It Go." It's an outstanding house tune worthy of not only dance-floor rotation but airplay as well.

4. "JOYS" - ROBERTO SURACE [DEFECTED]

With an SOS Band vocal sample from '86, a straight-forward house rhythm, and a sharp acid line, this ear-worm from Italian producer, Roberto Surace captured the world's attention and held it all year long.

5. "JILL WEARS BLACK" - RIVA STARR [TRUESOUL]

Back in March, Riva Starr put out a small remix collection from his full-length, Curveballs. And on that release was this modern disco masterpiece, "Jill Wears Black." It's a snappy, four on the floor track which I think will sound just as good 25 years into the future as it does now. After all, outstanding house music never goes out of style.

6. "YOU ARE THE ONE" - FERRECK DAWN [DEFECTED]

"In My Arms" by Ferreck Dawn was one of my top tunes of 2018 and anything this guy puts out is definitely worth a good listen. Especially, this totally infectious solo cut he put out as a follow up on Defected. With its distinctive b-line and catchy vocal hook, it kept the floors full all Summer long.

7. "DEVO TO ACID" - LUCA DONZELLI & MAR-T [PLAY IT SAY IT]

In case you missed it, Italian producer, Luca Donzelli and Spanish producer, Mar-T unleashed this dynamite floor production on Play It Say It back in early May. It's filled to the brim with euphoria along with a sprinkling of acid and a classic vocal hook taken from Ten City's '87 house jammy, "Devotion." Not just one of the best to come out of 2019 but a very reliable tune that'll sound just as good in 2029 as it does now.

8. "GOT 2 BE LOVED" - SOUL REDUCTIONS [CLASSIC MUSIC COMPANY]

Back in early 2017, famed record producer and recording artist, Leon Ware passed along and just a few months later, Swedish producer, Henry Rodrick put out what was presumably his tribute to the late producer using the alias, Soul Reductions. He heavily sampled "Got To Be Loved" and pitched it way up taking the tune from its lounge-y origins into peak-time disco territory. Fast-forward to early 2019 and Classic Music Company took it to the masses by giving it the digital exposure it deserved. And it certainly paid off given the fact that it was heavily rinsed all year long.

9. "SEE U IN MY DREAMS (LONE REMIX)" - DJ HAUS [UNKNOWN TO THE UNKNOWN]

LONE's remix of "See U In My Dreams" resides somewhere in the intersection between breakbeats, bass-driven house music, and chilled-out ambient so whatever you want to pigeon-hole it as, it's damn near perfect dance music yet again from the Nottingham producer.

10. "JUPITER CRUSH" - SOUL CLAP [HOUSE OF EFUNK RECORDS]

Back in March, Soul Clap launched the first of three releases so far on their club-focused imprint, House Of Efunk Records. The a-side of the release was this beauty the duo produced on their Roland Jupiter-8 synthesizer. Hence, the affectionately titled tune, "Jupiter Crush" and indeed, one of the most stylish house tracks of 2019.

11. "BREAK 97" - MARK BROOM [REKIDS]

With its booming beat and heavy disco groove, Mark Broom's presumably sampled "Break 97" is undeniably massive. Once the hi-hats come in and take over at 105 seconds in, there's no saving you. Your primordial urge to dance will take over and the repeating piano loop will stick in your head and never leave.

12. "DON'T LET GET YOU DOWN" - WAJATTA [BRAINFEEDER]

In a late unintentional bid for the best of 2019, techno legend, John Tejada along with comedian/musician extraordinaire, Reggie Watts dropped their newest single as Wajatta. The tune titled, "Don't Let Get You Down" is beautiful to say the least and it's nearly the year's best. Reggie Watts' endearing vocal work backed up Tejada's ethereal synth work is pure magic.

13. "GALAXY" - PATRICK TOPPING FEAT. LISET ALEA [TRICK]

Patrick Topping's 2019 may just be the best year for him yet thanks to not only the launch of his own imprint but especially, the 2nd release on his label, Turbo Time. The title track was a massive hit at the tail end of the Summer and in addition, this particular tune, "Galaxy," is a total dance-floor weapon! The arpeggiated, syncopated synth on top of the straight 909 kick is as fierce as they come. Dare I say it, Patrick Topping is the modern, Armand Van Helden.

14. "THE LINE (SOLOMUN REMIX - KRISTIAN'S VOTE)" - ÂME FEAT. MATTHEW HERBERT [INNERVISIONS]

The first edition of remixes from Âme's Dream House LP came long after the album's release but it was well worth the wait because Solomun's dance-floor focused remix is about as ethereal and dreamy as they come. His wizardry with the arpeggiation is unmatched in 2019 and for that reason, it stands up as one of the year's best.

15. "LAST SONG" - ANDHIM [SUPERFRIENDS RECORDS]

A very fitting end to the best of 2019 house chart would be Andhim's "Last Song." It was the third a final track to their Buenos Aires EP and it's the 15th and final tune to top 2019. To say the least, it's a totally gorgeous dance track ripe with enough melodic appeal to either make you smile or cry with joy.

Stream the 15 best house tracks of the year uninterrupted via the playlist below: