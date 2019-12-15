The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of November 2019

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Marc De Groot

November goes by and the festive season arrives briskly, it is time to gather the celebratory tunes and have the soundtrack for a perfect night out; songs that approach festive joy and tunes ready to polish the house music dance floors. Here is the list of the best tech-house tracks of November 2019 that will surely get the partying going and be a soundtrack for all the seasonal moods.

1. “Bass Go” - Gene Farris, John Summit [SOLOTOKO]

House music maestro Gene Farris joins forces with fellow Chicago-hailing rising star John Summit for a sizzling new single on Solotoko.

2. “Free Your Body” - Chris Lake, Solardo [Black Book Records]

Black Book Records label boss Chris Lake teams up with Solardo to release an instant hit. “Free Your Body” is a playful tune with sharp builds and twisted vocals.

3. “More Life” - Torren Foot [Club Sweat]

Torren Foot adds his startling groove to the legendary sample from “Darkest Light” by Lafayette Afro-Rock Band.

4. “Gekko Tool (WIB)” - Josh Butler ORIGINS RCRDS

Josh Butler returns to his ORIGINS RCRDS imprint to reveals the first installment of his Timezones album. “Gekko Tool (WIB)” draws on clubbing influences from Bali as choppy bass hits and moody low-ends combine with further vocal work to reveal a head down.

5. “Around Me” - Riva Starr, Dajae [Snatch! Records]

This astonishing track is part Riva Star’s first solo EP of the year comprising of 3 stellar dance floor ready productions.

6. “Rex Press (East End Dubs Remix) - Rich NXT [Fuse London]

Rich NXT headed to Fuse to deliver his Suburban Skool EP, backed by fellow London favorite East End Dubs on remix duties.

7. “Haus feat. Chuck Roberts” - Siege, Chuck Roberts [Toolroom]

Rising tech-house producer Siege uses the powerful voice of legendary Chuck Roberts on this solid, peak-time crowd-pleaser track!

8. “Us” - Ohmme [Diversions Music]

Ohmme is a two-headed sonic monster created by Olivier Giacomotto and David Lecocq. Their latest album on Diversions Music is a total late night, roughhouse rolling tech with relentless grooves.

9. “Slow It Down” - Cloonee [Repopulate Mars]

British DJ and producer Cloonee returns to Lee Foss’ imprint Repopulate Mars with two signature shuffling house cuts.

10. “Onnit” - Nick Curly [Warung Recordings]

Globe-trotting DJ and producer Nick Curly is next up on the mighty Warung label with a killer two-track EP. “Onnit” is a tropical, steamy cut with lots of great details that really make it stand out.

11. “Colourblind Feat. Jem Cooke (Mendo Remix)" - Ki Creighton, Jem Cooke [Under No Illusion]

The glossy track "Colourblind" by Jem Cooke and Ki Creighton gets an outstanding tech house remixes on the hands of Mendo, Max Chapman, and George Smeddles. We feature the best of the bunch from Mendo.

12. “Horizon” - Collective Machine [Knee Deep In Sound]

The Hungarian native is back to Knee Deep in Sound with two new originals; both peak timepieces of quality, energetic house music.

13. “Take a Trip” - Dakar, Tough Love [REALM Records]

Tough Love and Dakar reunite for the new single "Take A Trip." Their new tune is a dancefloor weapon made with tight rolling bassline and hype vocals.

14. “Talking All Crazy” - Tube & Berger [MUSE]

Tube and Berger debut on Dennis Cruz’s Muse records with “Talking All Crazy.” A slick and deep track primed for the dancefloor.

15. “Mood Vision” - Harry Romero [Cecille Records]

New Jersey’s Harry Romero debuts on Cecille Records with a trademark slice of rolling house music.

Stream the whole list here.