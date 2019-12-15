The 15 Best Techno Tracks Of 2019

2019 saw an abundance of techno enter the marketplace. Tech-house and EDM producers alike jumped ship and joined the expanding genre while some of the stalwarts simply stood by and watched. Rest assured though that all 15 tracks lined up in this chart truly represent the best of what the genre had to offer. The chart begins with an avant-garde remix from legendary producer, Burial and it ends with a storming remix from Charlotte De Witte. Top to bottom, the quality is here and represented.

1. "LOVE (BURIAL REMIX)" - LUKE SLATER [MOTE EVOLVER]

Nearly 22 years after the release of his definitive '90s album, Freek Funk, the techno wizard himself, Luke Slater commissioned eight brand new remixes to go along with the classic. Two different remixes courtesy of his own alias, Planetary Assault Systems and six others, which are all amazing in their own right. Including, this remarkable revision by the elusive dance music legend that is Burial. His downright, brilliant, unconventional remix is soundtracked by a dusty, vintage record backdrop and reverberated, unintelligible voices that fill in the gaps when the gorgeous, giant wall of melody isn't washing over your mind and pulling those goose-bump off of your arms and pushing them down your back.

2. "THE YARD MAN" - SRVD [REKIDS]

Radio Slave's second collaboration with Patrick Mason as SRVD came in the form of this mammoth track that was absolutely huge in 2019. From festivals to nightclubs, the track practically took over anywhere techno was played. The maniacal melody juxtaposed with the catchy Masters At Work vocal sample just works so unbelievably well.

3. "CAMARGUE 2019 (MACEO PLEX REMIX)" - CJ BOLLAND & THE ADVENT [DRUMCODE]

Plenty of purists and haters out there are quick to criticize a classic tune once it's touched by a newer generation but like it or not, this new remix package is stacked from top to bottom with enormous talent. Especially, this brilliant revision by Maceo Plex, which I will go out on a limb and say he's actually upgraded the original. 10 out of 10 in my opinion.

4. "OUT OF ORBIT (ANASTASIA KRISTENSEN REMIX)" - LOCKED GROOVE [HOTFLUSH RECORDINGS]

2019 saw a whole lot of big, banging techno but along came this ray of sunshine in the form of a tune titled, "Out Of Orbit" which was released on Locked Groove's LP, Sunset Service. Five months after that, the L.P received a mini-remix package which featured this absolutely wonderful remix courtesy of Danish producer, Anastasia Kristensen.

5. "GAZEBO (PATRICE BAUMEL REMIX)" - FAIRMONT [SAPIENS]

Fairmont's minimal classic from 2005 received an attractive makeover this year which included eight new versions in all including this utterly, exquisite version from none other than, Patrice Baumel!

6. "RETOX" - BOOKA SHADE [BEDROCK]

It was a quality over quantity year for techno luminaries, Booka Shade who dropped a superb, four-track on EP on Bedrock which featured this synthesizer magic titled, "Retox."

7. "HYPNOTIZED (JOYHAUSER REMIX)" - AMELIE LENS [SECOND STATE]

After an 18 month absence from Pan-Pot's Second State imprint, techno phenom, Amelie Lens returned to the label back in June with a pair of originals and this enormous remix from Belgian duo, Joyhauser!

8. "NOISE" - DENIS HORVAT FEAT. LELAH [AFTERLIFE]

The future of techno arrived in 2019 and it came in the form of this modern, melodic techno masterpiece from Danish producer, Denis Horvat.

9. "MELODI" - ROD [AFTERLIFE]

With his ROD moniker, Dutch producer, Benny Rodrigues debuted on Afterlife this past May with his Brighten Up Bunny EP. Four tracks in all were included on the package especially this melodic, ear-worm aptly titled, "Melodi." Certainly, one of the most captivating displays of melodic techno in 2019.

10. "PHASE TWO" - ANNA [DRUMCODE]

ANNA's debut EP on Drumcode came very late in the year but not too late to get the recognition it deserves. The EP, Galactic Highways features this gorgeous piece of hypno-techno which she calls "Phase Two."

11. "SILK" - BURAKI [BEDROCK]

With his new production alias, Marco Bailey cut three fresh tunes as Buraki for Bedrock back in January. The title track, "Silk" was the highlight thanks to its restrained, melodic beauty which floats ever so softly over the hypnotic, yet pounding rhythm. Clearly one of the best of 2019.

12. "I AM YOUR GOD" - MODESELEKTOR FEAT. OVS [MONKEYTOWN RECORDS]

Electronica demigods, Modeselektor dropped their fourth studio album Who Else at the beginning of the year, which featured this total bone-crusher. The track is titled, "I Am Your God" and it includes the production assistance of Miami-based, IDM specialist, Otto Von Shirach.

13. "CONSOLE" - ZIMMZ [DRUMCODE]

One of the best tunes to emerge from the Drumcode camp in 2019 was this personal favorite of Adam Beyer's. It was released on the 8th edition of the A-Sides comp and it comes courtesy of this new Dutch talent who goes by the name of Zimmz. The aforementioned tune is titled, "Console" and it's an absolute screamer.

14. "GOLDEN" - MARK REEVE [TERMINAL M]

Quite deserving of its own individual release, this exuberant techno jam was penned by Mark Reeve and it appeared on the third edition of Terminal M's Bangers.

15. "SPACE RAIDERS (CHARLOTTE DE WITTE REMIX)" - EATS EVERYTHING [KNEADED PAINS]

Eats Everything's original cut of "Space Raiders" in 2018 with its' old school rave riff and all was pretty damn legit but Charlotte De Witte's revision early this year was a devastating floor weapon. She kept the original fairly in tact, yet she significantly increased the tempo and added a massive kick-drum making the tune a total hit in 2019.

Stream the 15 best techno tracks of 2019 uninterrupted via the playlist below: