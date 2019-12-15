The 15 Best Techno Tracks of November 2019

The final techno chart of the year goes out banging

Techno comes in many different forms but over this past month, the best of the best hit a lot harder than average. Rekids boasts three of the 15 bangers and the rest are represented from all across the board. Turn it up and enjoy it loud!

1. "CHAPEL" - RORY ST JOHN [VOITAX]

On his Excommunication EP, Berlin-based producer, Rory St John delivers dub techno of the finest possible quality. Press play and get lost to this absolute beauty of an experiment he's titled, "Chapel."

2. "LENOX" - P.LEONE [REKIDS]

For the 17th edition of the Rekids Special Projects offshoot, Brooklyn producer P.leone included this tune, "Lenox" which features a kick drum to die for set against the backdrop of a beautiful wall of sound.

3. "SENSORY DEPRIVATION" - SELECTIVE RESPONSE [CRISIS OF MAN]

With early support from Dax J, Amelie Lens, and Perc, the newcomer from Southern California, Selective Response is off to a skyrocketing start. Here he is with another smashing track to add his repertoire. The track is titled "Sensory Deprivation" and it's track #1 on release #2 via his own imprint, Crisis Of Man.

4. "AC/ID" - A*S*Y*S & T78 [FE CHROME]

Acid techno aficionado, A*S*Y*S teams up with Autektone's T78 for this outright acid banger that is guaranteed to have you wailing your arms in the air.

5. "WE THRIVE" - INNELLEA [AFTERLIFE]

Innellea return to Afterlife with a four-track selection of mind-shattering techno which includes this especially golden one titled, "We Thrive."

6. "DUNE SUAVE" - EINMUSIK [STIL VOR TALENT]

German producer, Einmusik put together this gorgeous piece of dance music he calls "Dune Suave."

7. "BEATWAVE" - JON HESTER [REKIDS]

On Jon Hester's Momentum EP via Rekids Special Projects, "Accelerator" may take the A1 position but "Beatwave" gets my pick of the litter. It may not be as upfront but it's far deeper just a bit more interesting with its vocal spliced samples.

8. "KHAZAD DUM" - COLYN [ODDITY RECORDS]

Coming off his splashing debut with Afterlife, Dutch producer, Colyn appears on the second volume of Oddity Records' Odd Echoes with yet another outstanding production that stands among the best of the best.

9. "PHASE TWO" - ANNA [DRUMCODE]

Brazilian techno sensation, ANNA makes a very long overdue debut on Drumcode with three vivacious bangers. Including this especially moody one she's titled, "Phase Two."

10. "FRAGMENT" - UMWELT [MIDNIGHT SHIFT]

French producer, Umwelt dropped an excellent mini-LP last month filled with gritty IDM, electro, and a little bit of techno including this half-time, nutcracker titled, "Fragment."

11. "MESSIER 48" - HYBRASIL [REKIDS]

Irish producer, Hybrasil dropped his debut full-length, Embers on November 15th and it included this sophisticated workout which we had the honor of premiering here on Magnetic.

12. "A6 454" - PLEASUREKRAFT, BEICO & MT93 [KRAFTEK]

Pleasurekraft invited Argentinian duo, Beico & MT93 to put a banger together and the result is this Alien franchise sampled banger they've fittingly titled, "A6 454."

13. "FORM" - CHARLOTTE DE WITTE [KNTXT]

For the second-ever release own her own imprint, Charlotte De Witte goes full on acid and essentially smashes it to pieces on track #2, titled "Form."

14. "THE BRONX" - JOYHAUSER [TERMINAL M]

Belgian duo, Joyhauser return to Terminal M with four synth-heavy belters including the most animated of the bunch featured right here titled, "The Bronx."

15. "MANAGING THE MOMENTS" - UMEK [FILTH ON ACID]

UMEK is back on Filth On Acid with a trio of absolute fist-pumpers including this very title track he's named "Managing The Moments."

Stream all 15 tracks uninterrupted via the playlist below: