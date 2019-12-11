1,500 DJs Sign On For Eco-Riders With No Single Use Plastic

Richie Hawtin, Annie Mac, Nicole Moudaber, Honey Dijon and Pete Tong are just a few of the DJs who have signed on to the pledge with Bye Bye Plastic.

via Bye Bye Plastic

1,500 DJs have signed a pledge to request Eco-Riders, which will have no single use plastic. This is part of Bye Bye Plastic’s #PlasticFreeParty movement, put together by helmed by Vivie-Ann Bakos aka BLOND:ISH.

Among those signing on are some of the biggest names in house and techno like Richie Hawtin, ANNA, Pete Tong, Honey Dijon, Ben Klock, Patrick Topping, Cassy, Sven Väth, Nicole Moudaber, Eats Everything, Annie Mac and Archie Hamilton.

Some of these DJs are even taking it a step further. DJs including Eats Everything and Annie Mac have already encouraged clubs to contact BBP for advice on their transition to single use plastic free parties, or appropriate eco alternatives.

“We’re in an absolute pivotal moment in evolution, where change is in the air, and silence doesn’t bring change,” BLOND:ISH says in a statement. “Change is fueled by movements. Movements thrive on community, creativity, participation and idealism. The secret ingredient aka superpower we have to add to this mix is MUSIC. It’s the absolute strongest glue, and the strongest human connector. We can’t forget that, so let’s use it endlessly for GOOD.”

Bye Bye Plastic aims to create industry-wide actionable, including removing single-use plastic from the industry by 2025 and carbon offsetting.