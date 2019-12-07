7 D&B Cuts That Have Had The Biggest Influence On Jay Clarke's Techno Productions

Over the span of their careers, an artist will, or at least should, experiment with all kinds of different genres and ways of production. For some, that could be a total shift away from one style of music to another. For fabric resident, Jay Clarke, Drum & Bass was there from the beginning, but in the years since, he's since gone on to become a successful techno producer, with his recent and third release on Ben Klock's Klockworks imprint, which you can grab here. Below, Jay gives us his 7 most influential DNB tracks that shaped his techno productions.

Equinox - Acid Rain (Breakage Remix)

I first heard this on the Knowledge Magazine 44 – the Inperspective Records mix CD from 2004. What I love about this track is how minimal yet effective it is. It has a very similar vibe to how techno tracks from the likes of Robert Hood are made; stripped back enough to still keep it interesting and keep you hooked. The focus here are the drums, the Amen drum programming is next level!

Bad Company - 4 Days

During my teenage years, I’d say Bad Company were my favorite Drum & Bass collective. The music was always on-point and the tracks were always memorable. The Nine, The Pulse and Hornet are all amazing tracks. "4 Days" just had that edge for me and still without question, sits within my all-time top 10 tracks. A heavy menacing roller!

Digital - Waterhouse Dub

An absolute killer, this one! I remember hearing this when I was 14 years old and it becoming a personal anthem for me - I heard this on countless tape packs growing up. It’s dark, gnarly, and the lead feels like it’s from another dimension! The tape delay on the lead makes everything much sweeter.

Rufige Kru - Terminator (Cujo Remix)

"Terminator" has to be one of my all-time favorite jungle records. Badman tune! It’s up there with "Alien Girl" by Ed Rush & Optical. I wanted to pick Cujo’s remix because it’s a killer take on the original and he delivered! It was a very happy day when I picked this up on wax in 2003. It’s true to the original version and contains all the key elements you’d want to hear in a remix. It’s a dirty and grimy take on a classic and one of my favorite purchases from Boogie Times in Romford.

Ryme Tyme - Judgement Day

For me, this is a techno track in disguise. It’s a heads-down roller! What I really like is that the track gives the impression it’s breathing; the bass modulating just enough to keep things ticking over. I really love tech-step, it’s unassuming but still draws you in. I first heard this on the Moving Shadow Timecode 01.1 mix in 2001. Some avid gamers will recognize the mix from MSX FM on Grand Theft Auto 3.

Ed Rush & Optical - Sick Note

I’m imagining hearing this tune for the first time at the tender age of 13. I’m pretty sure my face melted when I heard this. I remember this being an early vinyl purchase for me. There was no YouTube back then, so I just had to rinse my favorite tunes on vinyl. Poor me! Fast forward to now and this still hits the spot and brings a childish smile to my face. Such a killer record. Ed Rush & Optical were the dons back in the day, creating some dirty tech-step rollers. Class!

Dom & Roland - Imagination

One of my favorite artists still to this day, and my most listened to artist on Spotify. This guy knows how to create some savage basses! This is a masterpiece, full of atmosphere, and darkness. Yet there’s still an element of deepness to it. If one artist could write the perfect soundtrack to the "end of the world," it would be this guy.