Burial Adds Context To Past Decade Of Music With New Album 'Tunes 2011-2019'

Burial has released his new album / compilation Tunes 2011 – 2019.

The compilation examines his post Untrue era, which saw the then mysterious producer achieve cult-like fame for the ground-breaking album. In the period after the album, rumors swirled about his identity, especially as more music started to come out each year. A follow up album never emerged – just small EPs almost every year.

Those EPs has now been compiled into Tunes 2011 – 2019, which gives the music he made over the past decade new context. The songs have all been released over that time period, but in bits and pieces. The songs are not compiled in order, but fit together underscoring overarching themes throughout the record. There is a segment in the middle with long, flowing records, then we get haunted, low-end productions, or beautiful beatless tracks.

This is a project for the Burial super-fan and those who need better context with his music. Untrue remains a special record, but this puts his recent output in one place where it flows seamlessly from start to finish. Instead of rinsing out Untrue once again (never a bad idea), put this on and see how his music has evolved over a two and a half hour album.

