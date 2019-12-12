Arturia Unveils Pigments 2

Today, Arturia has announced its newest softsynth, Pigments 2, a new and improved version of their highly coveted Pigments granular synth. The new version includes a handful of powerful updates, including a new sample engine, a new synth mode that allows you to transform samples into granular synths with the press of a button, a new sequencer, a new filter, and a new delay. Another major feature is the addition of MPE capabilities. Check out the intro video below, and grab your copy here.

