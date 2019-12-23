Best Of Decade: BOT & VNSSA Share Their Favorite Songs From The 2010's

VNSSA Trevor Thompson

We are at the end of the year and also the end of the decade. A lot has been said about what are the best songs and albums of the decade, but we decided to ask BOT and VNSSA what they thought were the best songs of the 2010s. Dive into each of their selections that span from Bicep to Nicolas Jaar, Ninetoes and more.

BOT:

BOT Kaitlin Parry

1. Ebony VS Bicep - Love Myself:

I recently stared playing this gem of a track again; its chords and vocal inspire such joy without being obvious or cheesy in any way.

2. Ron Costa - No Beta For This Dog:

This is the perfect blend of house and minimal to my ears. The way the sparse and heavy synths are placed is just masterful and so on point -- I feel goose bumps every time.

3. Azari & III - Into The Night (Nicolas Jaar Remix)

What I like the most of this incredible remix is how the intro builds expectation so well that a moderate piano driven drop feels like the heaviest shit on earth!

4. Abe Duque - What Happened

I remember rinsing this vinyl in the acid era of last decade. I felt it was the perfect record for the period, straight to the point, no BS and it brings people together in the club.

5. Chilly Gonzales - Never Stop (Erol Alkan Rework)

Erol's stripped down beat and in your face synth line makes this one of my favorites. It reminds me that muscles and energy translated to a record are at their best when they are driven by original ideas and carefully chosen sounds.

6. Blawan - Why They Hide Their Bodies Under My Garage

I still play this to this day and it's just the perfect blend of two worlds I love -- Fugees hip-hop meets electronic music in the most original of ways. Wish there was more like this around.

7. DJ Roland Clark & Sante Sansone - House Nation (Riva Starr Edit)

This is the perfect example of how a loop-based song will never tire you if everything around it changes with perfectly crafted timing.

VNSSA:

1. Green Velvet, Harvard Bass - Lazer Beams (Relief)

This is such a classic track to me. I'm going to love pretty much anything with lasers already and add Green Velvet? Forget about it.

2. Pleasurekraft - Tarantula (Eklektisch)

I played this track so much. The build up in the middle is so epic. It still gets stuck into my head to this day!

3. Ninetoes - Finder (Kling Klong)

This song is always my summer time/ pool party go-to. It transports you to a tropical island and all your worries just melt away.

4. The Sponges - Space Funk '75 (Box of Cats)

The Sponges are on something else. I don't know what planet they came from but every song of theirs is a straight up banger. Keep your eye on these two. They're definitely going places.

5. Walker & Royce, VNSSA - Rave Grave (Higher Ground)

This is probably one of my favorite songs I’ve made. I love working with Walker & Royce and this track is a really fun one. Gets the crowd going for sure.

6. Dusky - Careless (Defected)

Huge track. This was a staple in my sets for the longest time and I still play it.

7. Tiga, Ron Costa, Eats Everything - Dancing (Again) [Method White]

What can I say about this track that hasn’t already been said? Iconic.