Dynoro goes over what songs he is really digging at the moment.

Courtesy Photo

We're super happy to have taken some time to speak with Dynoro, an artist who needs little introduction. Hailing from Lithuania, the producer has had some huge sounds out this year - most recently dropping "On & On" with Alok.

Check out what he had to say on 2019...

You’ve just released the incredible “On & On” with Alok – it’s a must-hear sound. What did you both want to achieve with it?

I wanted to work with the number one Brazilian electronic music artist. We tried to create a sound that would combine our two styles of music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What were some of the most enjoyable parts of making it? What did you gain from the process, and what helps you to keep developing as an artist in general?

I liked the process of finding sounds that would match this song. While working with a Brazilian producer, I gained a lot of new experience and met some great people in his team. The team around me, my friends with whom we come up with shared ideas, helps me, and it inspires.

Who or what influences you musically? Do you find you get inspired by lots of different genres and styles?

I love the variety of electronic music from around the world. It's not limited to particular styles, so I can say I'm influenced and inspired by different genres and styles.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What do you think sets you apart an artist, and how do you want your music to make people feel?

My goal is to discover new sounds by combining them with commerce and getting something unique but not too far from the mainstream. I aim is that when people hear my music, it would be something new for them, but also familiar and appealing.

What have been some of the standout moments of this year for you as an artist?

A lot of time was spent on the tour this year. I've played in places like Tomorrowland's main stage, Lollapalooza in France and Germany, and other great locations. Now I spend all my time creating and discovering new ideas, and it gives me ultimate joy.

What is on the horizon for you in 2020? What can we hear from you next?

At this time and in the upcoming days, I am one hundred percent immersed in creative work. I have a few forthcoming releases confirmed and many more ideas. So the realization of these creative ideas will be my goal in the coming year.

Alongside our interview, Dynoro has kindly created a playlist of his Current Vibes. Head below to check them out!