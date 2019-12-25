Gear Review: Steinberg's New UR-C Models

We review the Steinberg UR22C and it shines as one of the best out there.

Steinberg has always been a company at the forefront of the music industry. From software like Cubase and Nuendo, Steinberg has been cultivating next level music software and equipment from the very beginning. Today we're going to be looking at there new line of audio interfaces the UR-C's.

What is it?:

The UR22C is one of three new audio interfaces that was released earlier this year. In September of 2019, Steinberg launched there new UR-C audio interface models; the UR22C, UR44C, and UR816C. With a faster 3.0 connection, higher 32-bit resolution, and a stronger metal casing, the UR22C is going to be the main focus of this review. I'm going to dive deep into its main features, overall quality, and pros and cons.

Key Features:

The UR22C comes in two different options. The first option is just the audio interface itself, however, when you purchase the UR22C it comes with software and VST plugins. Cubase AI, Cubase LE, and dspMixFx mixing applications are the software that comes with all the new UR-C models. The FX included are REV-X Reverb, Sweet Spot Morphing Channel Strip, and Guitar Amp Classics. The UR22C Recording Pack is the second option, which comes with the interface, software, plugins, ST-M01 condenser microphone, and ST-H01 headphones. The UR22C interface has 32-bit/192 kHz audio resolution with a USB 3.1 connection. This allows fast and reliable connectivity to both MAC and PC. Another feature that stands out is the two Class-A D-PRE mic preamps which offer stellar recording quality unmatched in this price class.

What do I think?

I've been using this product over the past two months. I gotta say I'm impressed with this interface. For just a little under $200, this is a perfect starter interface. The build is amazing -- it doesn't feel cheap or easy to break if you accidentally dropped it. It's small enough to bring with you on the go. The quality of sound was a lot better than what I was expecting, I compared it to a few other Scarlett interfaces that I own and the UR22C was superior. The only con I can think of is the material of the knobs. The actual movement of the knobs wasn't an issue as they feel smooth but the knobs feel plastic. The whole device is metal and feels super solid so it caught me off guard.

Should you try it out?

If you're just starting music production I think this is a perfect product for you. The quality you get from this interface verse the price is unbeatable. In short, If you're looking for a quality, and portable audio interface the UR22C is the device for you.

Final Thoughts?

Overall, I enjoyed using Steinberg's UR22C for the past two months. I got to enjoy quality audio/recording and experimenting with the plugins that come with the device. It was very easy to install the drivers and took 5 minutes to set up. I believe Steinberg set the bar a little higher for audio interfaces at this price range. I'm always happy to review products from Steinberg and can't for what the future holds.

Score:

10/10