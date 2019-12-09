Haan808 Releases "Lights Of Guidance" EP With Exclusive Promo Mix

Fresh to the table is Lights Of Guidance, the brand new EP from talented New Zealander Haan808. It makes its mark on Quality Goods Records, the label founded and co-run by trap stalwart UZ.

Reaching a total of five tracks, you can find "Letting Go" ft. Yuneer Gainz on the tracklist, which was recently released as a single. Other standouts here are "Our Fear" and "Caged Inside," which really give a strong platform for Haan808's developed production calibre.

Hit play on the collection now.

To mark its release, Haan808 has also put together a must-hear promo mix. With plenty of IDs and beats from artists like sumthin sumthin, Noisia and Spag Heddy, we urge you to turn up the volume on this one and get involved.

Check it out now! You can download it for free, here.