In Conversation: DJ Fresh

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Drum & Bass, although a pillar of electronic music, is, at least, for the most part, a rather niche genre to outsiders. Of course, within the scene, there are thousands upon thousands of diehard fans, but if you look at its impact on pop culture and pop music, its impact and crossover are relatively low in comparison to house music, trap, or even trance. That's not to say that there haven't been any major success stories. In fact, today's guest is not only one of the most legendary producers in DNB, but he is also responsible for helping launch the careers of other major players in the game, like Chase & Status and Pendulum. If that wasn't enough, he also helped launch Rita Ora's career. DJ Fresh. After an intense and life-changing battle with thyroid cancer, he announced his retirement from the industry and has since been seemingly nonexistent. Until recently that is. I actually had the honor of premiering his first track since he called it quits, and was honored to be able to speak with the man himself. In our chat, we discuss the dark period and the lessons it taught him, his new passion for AI, and, of course, Bad Company UK.

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.