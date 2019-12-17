In Conversation: Underworld

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

The year is starting to rapidly come to a close, and as I reflect back on all that has happened, it's pretty surreal, to say the least. especially in the context of In Conversation. This year, I have interviewed some of the most legendary artists of our time, and as if that wasn't enough, it's safe to say our guests today are responsible for inspiring many of the previous artists on our show. The duo known as Underworld. In 1995, their music found its way onto a movie that then helped catapult both themselves and electronic music to the masses in a way that had yet to have been achieved. Even today, 'Born Slippy' is just as timeless and memorable as it was back then. It's fair to wonder how one continues to evolve and push themselves after reaching superstar status, but luckily for the fellas, they know just what to do.

2018 saw the duo embark on perhaps their most adventurous and challenging feat yet - to release a new song every single week for 52 weeks. As such, the Drift series was born, and, fast forward to today, they are already in the works of Drift series 2. In this episode of In Conversation, we discuss the origins of the concept, collaborating with new producers, and the challenges of writing music daily. It was such an honor to be able to sit with such influential individuals, and I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.

