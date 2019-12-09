Kaytranada Releasing New Album 'Bubba' With Tinashe, Masego, Goldlink & More This Friday!

Kaytranada Liam MacRae

Sound the alarm; some great news has dropped on this Monday! Kaytranada will release his new album BUBBA this Friday, December 13. The highly anticipated follow up to his break out record 99.9% in 2016, many thought his new album wouldn’t arrive until next year, but the Montreal producer is here with one of the best surprises of the month. The record will feature a star-studded cast like Tinashe, Pharrell, Masego, Goldlink, Mick Jenkins and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The push the record, he has released "10%" with Kali Uchis that doesn’t remake the wheel with his sound, but builds on it and takes us back down a familiar road of smooth beats, organs and vocals.

Pre-order BUBBA before it is released this Friday, December 13 via RCA Records.

BUBBA Tracklist:

1. DO IT

2. The Music feat. Iman Omari

3. Go DJ feat. SiR

4. Gray Area feat. Mick Jenkins

5. Puff Lah

6. 10% feat. Kali Uchis

7. Need It feat. Masego

8. Taste feat. VanJess

9. Oh No feat. Estelle

10. What You Need feat. Charlotte Day Wilson

11. Vex Oh feat. GoldLink, Eight9fly, & Ari PenSmith

12. Scared To Death

13. Freefall feat. Durand Bernarr

14. Culture feat. Teedra Moses

15. The Worst In Me feat. Tinashe

16. September 21

17. Midsection feat. Pharrell Williams