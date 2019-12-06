Lights Out Premiere: ABRAX - Intervention [ABRAX]
Storming and trance-inducing techno at its finest from ABRAX.
Today, Lights Out brings you yet another exclusive premiere and inaugural release, by Berlin-based artist ABRAX. Taken from his ABRAX01 EP, "Intervention" is storming and trance-inducing techno at its finest. Trippy dubby elements dance between intense percussion and atmospheric swells, layered on top of a pounding kick and driving bassline. this is prime raw warehouse material. Intervention will be released on December 9th via ABRAX.
Track: Intervention
Artist: ABRAX
Label: ABRAX
Format: Vinyl & Digital
Release Date: 12-9-2019