Lights Out Premiere: ABRAX - Intervention [ABRAX]

Today, Lights Out brings you yet another exclusive premiere and inaugural release, by Berlin-based artist ABRAX. Taken from his ABRAX01 EP, "Intervention" is storming and trance-inducing techno at its finest. Trippy dubby elements dance between intense percussion and atmospheric swells, layered on top of a pounding kick and driving bassline. this is prime raw warehouse material. Intervention will be released on December 9th via ABRAX.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Intervention

Artist: ABRAX

Label: ABRAX

Format: Vinyl & Digital

Release Date: 12-9-2019