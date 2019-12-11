Lights Out Premiere: Liquid - Sick On Synthetics [Tripalium Corp]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from one of techno's legends and XL Recordings artist Liquid. Making his debut on French taste-making label Tripalium Corp, his new EP is the latest addition to the label's Rave Series, which is focused on prime time rave music. With anthems like "Sweet Harmony" and "Liquid Is Liquid" under his belt, it's a safe bet he knows a thing or two about making quality records. Case in point: "Sick On Synthetics."

After a short intro, a huge hoover synth cuts in and it's time to party. Bits of acid, tough punchy drums and a touch of '90s nostalgia come together to form a certified hammer. But, just when you thought you had the track figured out, a moment of blissful pads comes in to give you a quick break from the madness that kicks right back in only a few seconds after. "Sick On Synthetics" will be released on December 12th via Tripalium Corp.

Track: Sick On Synthetics

Artist: Liquid

Label: Tripalium Corp

Format: Vinyl & Digital

Release Date: 12-12-2019