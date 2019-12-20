Listen To Live Orchestral Arrangements Of Trance Classics

via Armada

If there seems to be one thing in dance music that unites us, it is classic trance. Something about those melodies from the 90’s just hits different. Petri Alanko, better known as Lowland, has been making orchestral reworks of these records for over a decade now. The idea first came to be for a 10-year anniversary concert for Club Unity in Helsinki. Videos of it went viral and he got signed to Armada for more records.

The first Classical Trancelations was released in 2008, with the second in 2015. Today, Classical Trancelations 3 arrives that offers a new take on the new take on classics. It is a live recording of a concert at the Helsinki Arena in 2018, where Lowland and a large orchestra performed tracks from the first two Classical Trancelations.

“I've always wanted to begin writing something with the words ‘and so it was about as big as it could possibly become.’ We did it about as big as we possibly could fit on the gigantic stage, in Helsinki Arena on September 29, 2018. To this day, I still can't tell the exact number of the musicians on stage, but it was well over 130 at some point,” explains Lowland.“

"With each minute, the sound assembled into a more coherent soundscape. Out of small individual things came this one large mass of sound that brought joy and love back to the people. Small things became something wonderful. I am beyond proud of how to Classical Trancelations concert panned out, and with the release of the Classical Trancelations 3 album, we aim to inspire even more people than the thousands that joined us in Helsinki for one hell of a ride. It was about as big as it could possibly become.”

You will hear absolute classics like Binary Finary's “1998,” Chicane's “Salt Water” and Energy 52’s enduring “Café Del Mar.” A personal favorite is the rework of “Infinity” by Guru Josh with live horns. Singers help bring the songs to life over strings and percussion.

There are a few more modern tracks like Daft Punk “Get Lucky,” but the bulk of this is classics from the 90s, early 2000s.

