Listen: Nils Frahm Shares 2019 Christmas Mix A Little Early

Nils Frahm has shared his annual Christmas mix a little early. The mix was compiled with his friend and longtime visual collaborator, Torsten Posselt. Posselt also made the artwork.

Many DJs have annual mix series for some holiday (RL Grime & Halloween), but few compare to Frahm and his now 16 Christmas mixes. The new mix largely features tracks from his own collection with some classics and tunes that fit the theme.

“This year, Torsten and myself were slightly ahead of schedule, so please enjoy our annual Xmas mix a little earlier than usual," say Nils Frahm and Torsten Posselt. "Also, it might just be in time to help ease the pain of my English friends… all you can do now is invest all your money in alcohol, think of something nice and listen to this! Seriously…love to you and yours, keep being nice and a salut to the mighty Santa. Nils and Torsten."