Magnetic Mix 070: Flevans
UK multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ Flevans is here for the funk. His productions are some of the funkiest around and he backs that up on the dancefloor. His new two-track EP Mr. Right on Jalapeno Records brings a fun blend of funk, soul and disco all into one project. With it getting colder and events moving indoors, we decided to have him make us a Magnetic Mix that fits right into the holiday party spirit.
Over the hour, he puts together an eclectic mix of soul and a little early hip-hop that moves into peak-time disco and house.
‘This is quite an eclectic mix, taking in soul, funk and a little hip hop early doors, into mid tempo disco / re-edit territory and finishing on some prime time disco and house tunes. This is a good idea of what I like to write, listen to and DJ and includes both tracks from my current single ‘Mr Right’ (featuring Laura Vane).”
Stream the mix below and follow along with the tracklist for some serious gems.
Tracklist:
1. Petrona Martínez - Sepiterna (Thornato Remix)
2. Mister T - Woodblocks
3. DJ Shadow - Two Notes (feat. Barney Fletcher)
4. Flevans - Mr Right (feat Laura Vane)
5. The Bamboos - Pony Up
6. KS French - Mr Sweetness
7. Rafael Fernandez - I Don’t Know
8. Jarami - Fredonia Drive
9. Titeknots - On Earth
10. Hotmood - Clap Your Hands
11. Re-Tide - Everybody
12. Cody Currie - Infinity 1 & 2
13. COEO - Like It Is
14. Art of Tones - Reprise De Fonk
15. Simon Kennedy - Back Together
16. Kapote - Give It To Me
17. Dr Packer - Waves Of Funk
18. 80s Child - What Would You Do
19. Cody Currie / Thumpasaurus - A Train
20. Flevans - Speculate