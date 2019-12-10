Magnetic Mix 070: Flevans

Flevans James Hole Photography

UK multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ Flevans is here for the funk. His productions are some of the funkiest around and he backs that up on the dancefloor. His new two-track EP Mr. Right on Jalapeno Records brings a fun blend of funk, soul and disco all into one project. With it getting colder and events moving indoors, we decided to have him make us a Magnetic Mix that fits right into the holiday party spirit.

Over the hour, he puts together an eclectic mix of soul and a little early hip-hop that moves into peak-time disco and house.

‘This is quite an eclectic mix, taking in soul, funk and a little hip hop early doors, into mid tempo disco / re-edit territory and finishing on some prime time disco and house tunes. This is a good idea of what I like to write, listen to and DJ and includes both tracks from my current single ‘Mr Right’ (featuring Laura Vane).”

Stream the mix below and follow along with the tracklist for some serious gems.

Tracklist:

1. Petrona Martínez - Sepiterna (Thornato Remix)

2. Mister T - Woodblocks

3. DJ Shadow - Two Notes (feat. Barney Fletcher)

4. Flevans - Mr Right (feat Laura Vane)

5. The Bamboos - Pony Up

6. KS French - Mr Sweetness

7. Rafael Fernandez - I Don’t Know

8. Jarami - Fredonia Drive

9. Titeknots - On Earth

10. Hotmood - Clap Your Hands

11. Re-Tide - Everybody

12. Cody Currie - Infinity 1 & 2

13. COEO - Like It Is

14. Art of Tones - Reprise De Fonk

15. Simon Kennedy - Back Together

16. Kapote - Give It To Me

17. Dr Packer - Waves Of Funk

18. 80s Child - What Would You Do

19. Cody Currie / Thumpasaurus - A Train

20. Flevans - Speculate