Magnetic Mix 071: The Ultimate Escape Project

Paul Husband

Acid House pioneer, producer, DJ and author Suddi Raval was a key player in the 1980’s and 1990’s scene, forming a band out of the Blackpool raves and then a formal career spun out of that. "Hardcore Uproar” started a bidding war with major labels wanting a piece of the action. Disillusionment with the system led him out of that world, starting his aptly titled The Ultimate Escape Project pseudonym. Music hasn’t stopped for Raval who released his third TUEP album Otherism on November 22. In between the exploration of acid house and leftfied electronic music, he scores video games like Spider-Man and Star Wars.

With this wealth of experience and knowledge (plus the new album), we asked Raval to make us a Magnetic Mix focusing on his The Ultimate Escape Project sound.

“The decision to start the mix with ‘Tosca’ was partly influenced by my love of Kruder & Dorfmeister as ‘Tosca’ contains one of the K&D duo, Richard Dorfmeister. I saw K&D recently at the Hammersmith Odeon where they ripped the roof off the place playing many tracks from their classic album K&D Sessions, but I chose not to use any K&D tracks due to how popular they are now as I wanted the mix to contain less obvious tracks. Tosca's ‘Every Day & Every Night’ is such a beautiful record; it was the perfect start for the mix. The next track ‘Lebanese Blonde’ is an absolute Thievery Classic. ” explains Raval.

“The next track was one of my own -- ‘Astay Astay’ by the Ultimate Escape Project. It's one of my favorite tracks of the Otherism album and the tablas at the start blended perfectly with the previous track. The 4th track another Thievery classic. ‘Rainbow’ left my jaw on the when I first heard it. The 5th tune, ‘Kid for Today,’ is by one of my favorite experimental artists Boards of Canada. Again I wanted to steer away from their more obvious albums such as Music Has The Right and Geogaddi. The last track on the mix is by Dusty Springfield. This track was once voted one of the best 500 singles of all time in Rolling Stone. I picked this to throw some respite from the instrumental music and give you something to sing along to as the mix ends. It is my favorite song off the Pulp Fiction sound track.”

1. Tosca - Every Day & Every Night

2. Thievery Corporation - Lebanese Blonde

3. The Ultimate Escape Project - Astay Astay

4. Thievery Corporation - Rainbow

5. Boards Of Canada - Kid For Today

6. The Ultimate Escape Project – Xyloid

7. The Ultimate Escape Project - Akwizishun

8. Thievery Corporation - Shadows Of Ourselves

9. Nightmares on Wax - What I'm Feelin (Good)

10. Nightmares on Wax - Pipes Honour

11. Tosca - Gute Laune

12. The Ultimate Escape Project - Orbit

13. Dusty Springfield - Son Of A Preacher Man