Magnetic Mix 073: Alisha

Alisha Luke Curtis

Based in the beautiful Eastern UK city of Peterborough, Alisha is carving a name for herself outside of the London, Manchester / Liverpool UK duopoly of British dance culture. Putting out records on Relief, Criminal Hype, UNI and most recently, Danny Howard’s Nothing Else Matters, Alisha has developed a strong discography. Her most recent EP Existence is out now on NEM.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With this in mind, we asked her to put together a Magnetic Mix with some big records like Joseph Edmund, Antss, Rich NXT & Enzo Siragusa and more. There are also a few IDs and her own track “Existence.”

Tracklist:

1. Luuk Van Dijk - In The District (Ben Sterling Remix)

2. Josh Gregg - Thug’s Dance

3. Wheats - Wouldn’t You Rather

4. Antss - Another Chance

5. Basti Grub, Dothen, Natch - Oh Baby Dance (Prok & Fitch Remix)

6. Proudly People & Solo T - This Is Life

7. Unknown - ID

8. Rich NXT, Enzo Siragusa - See You In Ten

9. Tim Taylor - Underground

10. Robbie Doherty - Coffee

11. Unknown - ID

12. Joseph Edmund - Norrr

13. ALISHA - Existence

14. Dani Sicilliano, Unknown 7, Sessanta6, Sweet Cherry

15. YINGYANG (UK) & Ren Phillips - Frequency

16. Route 94 - Close