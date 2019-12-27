Magnetic Mix 073: Alisha
Based in the beautiful Eastern UK city of Peterborough, Alisha is carving a name for herself outside of the London, Manchester / Liverpool UK duopoly of British dance culture. Putting out records on Relief, Criminal Hype, UNI and most recently, Danny Howard’s Nothing Else Matters, Alisha has developed a strong discography. Her most recent EP Existence is out now on NEM.
With this in mind, we asked her to put together a Magnetic Mix with some big records like Joseph Edmund, Antss, Rich NXT & Enzo Siragusa and more. There are also a few IDs and her own track “Existence.”
Tracklist:
1. Luuk Van Dijk - In The District (Ben Sterling Remix)
2. Josh Gregg - Thug’s Dance
3. Wheats - Wouldn’t You Rather
4. Antss - Another Chance
5. Basti Grub, Dothen, Natch - Oh Baby Dance (Prok & Fitch Remix)
6. Proudly People & Solo T - This Is Life
7. Unknown - ID
8. Rich NXT, Enzo Siragusa - See You In Ten
9. Tim Taylor - Underground
10. Robbie Doherty - Coffee
11. Unknown - ID
12. Joseph Edmund - Norrr
13. ALISHA - Existence
14. Dani Sicilliano, Unknown 7, Sessanta6, Sweet Cherry
15. YINGYANG (UK) & Ren Phillips - Frequency
16. Route 94 - Close