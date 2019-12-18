Midland Shares Unreleased Song "Beyond This" To Benefit Charity

Inspired by the UK election results, Midland is releasing this 2017 ID to benefit three charities.

Courtesy of Midland

Celebrated UK producer Midland is releasing a long-wanted ID “Beyond This” on his Bandcamp with all proceeds going to charity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The song’s release was inspired by the UK election that saw the Tories win a big majority and put Boris Johnson in at PM.

"Since the UK election result I have been thinking about ways that we can start to self organize and fundraise to support the charities and organizations that work with the people directly affected by austerity cuts and people at risk in our country and further afield," the UK artist says.

The song was originally made for his 2017 Fabriclive mix, but it never made it in. He then played it at Boiler Room that year and it has been requested since.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I never really knew what form to release it in but this felt like the perfect opportunity to raise some money and start taking action,” explains Midland.

The song will benefit a trio of charities for LBTGQI teens, food banks and refugees.

“Proceeds from this will go to three charities. The Albert Kennedy Trust, which works with LGBTQI+ teenagers who are Homeless, at risk or living in hostile environments (www.akt.org.uk). The Trussell Trust, who support food banks nationwide in the UK (www.trusselltrust.org). Help Refugees who distribute funds to Refugee Organizations on the frontline around the world (helprefugees.org).”