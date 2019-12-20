NGHTMRE & BLVK JVCK Drop Storming "Cash Cow" VIP

NGHTMRE just recently stunned with his collaborative production “Cash Cow.” Having created it alongside Atlanta rapper Gunna, and dropping after works with Lil Jon and Shaq and A$AP Ferg, it went down a storm.

He is back with a VIP of this hard-hitting cut, which he has worked with BLVK JVCK. This pair of producers recently worked with Flosstradamus, Jessie Reyez and H.E.R and have some absolute bangers to their name.

Out through Ultra Music, this VIP goes in seriously hard – taking over electronic elements of the original and delivering a punchy blow to the jaw, with both producer’s creativity on full display.

Tune in now!