Premiere: Goom Gum - Sonas [MDNGHT Recordings]
A driving blend of melodic techno and progressive house
Today, Magentic brings you an exclusive premiere from Russian duo Goom Gum. Once again, we find ourselves having the honor of premiering the inaugural release on a new label, and for Goom Gum, it seems like this is the perfect time to launch a label, having been supported by everyone from Armin van Buuren, to Solomun and Dubfire. Describing themselves as a mix between melodic techno and progressive house, their debut release is exactly that. Simple percussion adds texture to a driving buzzy bassline, with pads and melodic plucks drifting in and out throughout. Sonas will be available on December 13th. Grab it here.