Premiere: Goom Gum - Sonas [MDNGHT Recordings]

Today, Magentic brings you an exclusive premiere from Russian duo Goom Gum. Once again, we find ourselves having the honor of premiering the inaugural release on a new label, and for Goom Gum, it seems like this is the perfect time to launch a label, having been supported by everyone from Armin van Buuren, to Solomun and Dubfire. Describing themselves as a mix between melodic techno and progressive house, their debut release is exactly that. Simple percussion adds texture to a driving buzzy bassline, with pads and melodic plucks drifting in and out throughout. Sonas will be available on December 13th. Grab it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website