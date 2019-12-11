Premiere: Jarradcleofé - Needin' U [Kitsuné Musique]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from tastemaking label Kitsuné, in the form of the funky and jacking rework of David Morales' classic 'Needin' U', from San Fransisco artist Jarradcleofé. Complete with big piano stabs, simple percussion, and slick vocal sample, Needin' U is a perfect dancefloor shaker. The track is part of a brand new 6 track compilation featuring a clutch of hotly tipped, captivating stateside producers on the rise.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Needin' U

Artist: Jarradcleofé

Label: Kitsuné Musique

Format: Vinyl & Digital

Release Date: January 2020