Premiere: Raid Zero & Jovan - 7 Petals [Understated]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from hometown heroes Understated Recordings. Taken from his new Vision EP, Raid Zero teams up with Jovan for a grooving, melodic, and, well, Understated slice of techno that fits perfectly at home in the club or in the warehouse. Over the past couple of years, Understated have been securing their place amongst the Los Angeles techno elite, and each release only serves to reinforce that. 7 Pedals is available today via all major platforms. Grab it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: 7 Pedals

Artist: Raid Zero & Jovan

Label: Understated

Release Date: 12-13-2019