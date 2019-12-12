Premiere: Satin Jackets Drops Blissed Out Instrumental Single "Coffee And Feels"

Satin ackets Runar Gåsterud

Tim Bernhardt, better known as Satin Jackets, released an album Solar Nights earlier this year, but he is not resting on his laurels. He is readying a new three-track instrumental EP Golden Cage that will be released in February 2020. The EP takes a step back from the indie-pop collaborations and focuses on more introspective instrumentals. We are happy to premiere one of those today, the aptly titled “Coffee And Feels.”

The first single from the EP, “Coffee And Feels” feels a little familiar, but also something different from Satin Jackets. It is a blissed out, more subdued side to his music. The four-minute instrumental still feels pretty organic with reverbed guitar that plays well alongside a hypnotic and calming melody. Soft percussion helps carry the track as it evolves and grows.

The song was made after a busy beginning of the year & summer with the album and loads of touring. It was in that mindset, in the forest that this EP was created.

“It's been a great year, with the release of my second album Solar Nights and then getting to play all over the world to some incredible people. Still after the highs of the summer it was great to get back to my studio here in the forest and return to work,” explains Satin Jackets.

“Being surrounded by so much nature you really get a feel for the changing seasons and this EP was inspired by that, the feeling you get when the temperature starts to drop, the colors turn red and gold and the nights begin to draw in. It's a more reflective, introspective time and something I wanted to express with these tracks.”

“Coffee And Feels” will be released tomorrow, December 13, while the Golden Cage EP will drop in February 2020.