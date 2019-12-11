Premiere: Weska - Rainbow Eucalyptus [Weska]

There seems to be a trend around here recently with our premieres in that they also happen to be the first release on an artist's new label. Today's is no different, as we bring you something new from one of Canada and techno's rising talents. Weska, who not all too long ago was signed to Drumcode, has just announced his new platform Weska, which he'll be using to showcase his work that hasn't yet seen the light of day.

We present to you Rainbow Eucalyptus, one of the two tracks from the inaugural release. Lush pads, a buzzy acid line, and chugging percussion form a top-notch melodic techno heater. Rainbow Eucalyptus will be released on December 13. Pre-order it here.

