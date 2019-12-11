Recondite Announces New Album 'Dwell,' Shares Single "Cure"

Shai Levi

Recondite, real name Lorenz Brunner, has a new album coming soon. He will return to Ghostly International to release his sixth album Dwell. Ghostly released his 2013 LP Hinterland.

The album will be a continuation of what he has been doing recently. “I am coherent with what I do, even if I’m not reinventing myself,” explains Brunner. "It's like when you're on a hike and you stop, and look at the scenery; you may know which path you want to go next, but right now you are dwelling."

Like Hinterland, he used a variety of field recordings and created an LP that represents his life in between tours. “Interlude 1” was inspired by hearing his wife using an electric toothbrush as he was making "Mirror Games" and realizing they harmonized. He pushed that even further to create the interlude.

In addition to the album, Recondite has shared a new single “Cure,” which gives you an idea of where this album is going.

Dwell will be released on January 24, 2020 via Ghostly. Pre-order the album in vinyl or digital formats here.

Tracklist:

1. Dwell

2. Nobilia

3. Black Letter

4. Interlude 1

5. Mirror Games

6. Cure

7. Interlude 2

8. Surface

9. Moon Pearl

10. Wire Threat

11. Equal (Bonus Track)