Daniel Lopatin (Oneohtrix Point Never) has released his movie soundtrack to the new A24 film, Uncut Gems. There is a lot that makes this score special, but one that jumps off of the page is that Warp Records, who rarely handles soundtracks, is releasing it over a label that focuses on this medium.

The soundtrack captures the different natures of the film. It can be playful and joyous on tracks like “The Bet Hits” or dark and suspenseful like “School Play.” The entire OST opens with the grand and epic “The Ballad Of Howie Bling,” the social media handles for Adam Sanderler’s character Howard Ratner. The cavernous drums, strings and chanting draw you in to the soundtrack.

It is by far the longest track at over eight minutes, which juxtaposes a lot of the very short one or two-minute songs that provide a quick turn in the mood of the soundtrack. Interspersed in the soundtrack is audio from the film that helps set up different songs to fit moments in Uncut Gems.

The soundtrack has a sense of urgency in it to help drive home some of the deeper plot points in the film. There are the moments of triumph, but also moments where things seem to be spiraling out of control.

This soundtrack is best paired with the film that gives it more context, but it can stand on its own without any issue. Enjoy this OST from Lopatin just as much as you might the film.

The soundtrack is available to buy and download here and Uncut Gems is in theaters now.