RIP Juice WRLD: Rapper Reportedly Dead At 21

Juice WRLD, the rapper best known for his hits like “Lucid Dreams,” “Bandit” and “All Girls Are The Same,” has reportedly died at the age of 21.

According to TMZ, the Chicago rapper had a medical emergency at Chicago Midway Airport around 2am Sunday morning after getting off of a private jet. The rapper, birth name Jarad Anthony Higgins, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

A cause of death is not known at this time.

He just celebrated his 21st birthday on December 2.