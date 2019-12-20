Spotlight: BriGuel - The Difference feat. Andres Gonzalez (Music Video)

BriGuel want you to be the difference to yourself and others.

Courtesy Photo

BriGuel, Brianne and Miguel, are an NYC-based artist couple that are looking to empower people through their music. They have teamed up with Andres Gonzalez and the Holistic Life Foundation of Baltimore to share the music video for their new song “The Difference” that focuses on children of Baltimore in disadvantaged situations.

“The goal of 'The Difference' is to share that despite any external chaos that may be occurring, 'we have the power, its in our hands its up to us' to live a life we choose and to make a difference,” explain BriGuel.

The Holistic Life Foundation is a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization committed to nurturing the wellness of children and adults in underserved communities. BriGuel’s mission to help make the world a better place through mindfulness, positivity, and fearlessness, is perfectly aligned with the HLF’s, and the fact that they teamed up for such an important cause makes complete sense.

The video footage is taken from a documentary that will arrive sometime in early 2020. A trailer of the documentary is set to drop in January and the full documentary early 2020. The documentary has been nominated at 6 film festivals including SXSW for documentary of the year.

