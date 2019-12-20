Spotlight Contest: Win Two Pairs Of Tickets To Decadence NYE 2019 Colorado

Decadence NYE is happening in a big way this year and we are happy to be giving away two pairs of tickets to the festival in Colorado. The two-day event take place on December 30-31 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

The full lineup has a nice balance of genres with Fisher, Don Diablo, Arty, Clozee, Feed Me, Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE as Gigantic NGHTMRE, Tchami & Malaa back to back, Jai Wolf, Boys Noize, REZZ, San Holo, Bassnectar and Tiësto all performing.

The contest closes at 10am PST on December 26. Make this a special Christmas gift to yourself and a friend (or loved one). To be sure about going, get tickets to the festival on their website.