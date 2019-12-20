Spotlight: Decadence 2019 Taps Boys Noize, REZZ, San Holo & More For Massive Colorado NYE Event

Can you feel it? New Year’s Eve is only 11 days away and the smart money is on going to a concert. You avoid overcrowded bars and can see some of the best performers each year at events that really go all out. Decadence has become one of the biggest NYE festivals in all of the United States, going all out for their editions in Colorado and Arizona. The two-day event in Colorado is going to be as big as ever in 2019, ringing in 2020 with some of the biggest names in electronic music. Among those slated to perform include Boys Noize, REZZ, San Holo, Bassnectar and others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The full lineup has a nice balance of genres with Fisher, Don Diablo, Arty, Clozee, Feed Me, Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE as Gigantic NGHTMRE, Tchami & Malaa back to back and Tiësto all performing.

Decadence will take place on December 30-31 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The 600,000 square feet of the exhibit halls will be transformed into two massive arenas, complete with lavish décor and over-the-top production.

Fans can still get tickets on the Decadence website. See the complete lineup below as a whole and then broken down by stage.

via Decadence

via Decadence