Travis Scott Releases JACKBOYS Compilation With ROSALÍA, Young Thug, Offset & More

The new compilation from Travis Scott & co kicks off with a remix of "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM" with ROSALÍA & Lil Baby featuring.8

via Cactus Jack

Travis Scott has released a new compilation JACKBOYS for his label Cactus Jack. The compilation has contributions from the likes of ROSALÍA, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke and Don Toliver.

At seven tracks, the compilation is very concise and good for the end of the year. An intro is the second song, which flips the notion of what an introduction should be – for better or for worse. JACKBOYS opens instead with a remix of “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” with ROSALÍA and Lil Baby.

Don Toliver is on two tracks “WHAT TO DO?” and “HAD ENOUGH,” which features Offset and Quavo. The project feels like a celebration of another big year for Travis Scott as features and singers blend together to create some of the last big hip-hop records of 2019.

Stream the full project below and get your copy here. Travis is auctioning off the customized Cactus Jack 1988 BMW E30 M3 that's featured on the cover of the project. Head here to learn more.