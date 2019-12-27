Strictly 140 Guest Mix 045 - Dred

These short, brief articles will showcase a little bit about the artist featured on the various Strictly 140 Guest Mixes, this one includes the DJ & Subtle FM Radio co-owner known as Dred.

The 45th installment of the Strictly 140 Guest Mix series comes from one of the cheekiest lads I've ever had the pleasure of meeting -- we welcome Dred to the mix roster. Dred is a young artist from London. He dabbles in production and DJ's at various events up and down the UK. He also co-owns (alongside Buer & Kryo) one of the most exciting radio stations to come out of London in recent years, Subtle FM.

Dred has really put together a very special guest mix for us. He's included all types of music at 140bpm including some special dubs, forthcoming bits and unreleased productions. Have a listen below, out to Dred each and every time.

[[TRACKLIST]]

1. Opus - Ghost

2. Quasar - Post Echo Dub (Mr K Remix)

3. Cartridge - 12 Tonnes

4. Barebones - Men Call Me Mad

5. Nomia - ???

6. Capo Lee - dream (Mr K bootleg)

7. Dalek One - Can’t Walk

8. Cartridge - Snake Charmer

9. Senncoria - Pharaoh

10. J:Kenzo - Desired State

11. Enigma Dubz - E.T

12. Kryo - Yar VIP

13. SP:MC & LX One - Hunted (Nomia bootleg)

14. Juicy J - Drugs In The Club (Salty bootleg)

15. Mr K - ???

16. B-say -???

17. Kryo - ???

18. E3 Breaks - ooga booga

19. Tripta - Bowed Strings

20. Boylan feat Slimzee - License

21. Dunman - Pyscho x Norman

22. Thelem - Choppah

23. E3 breaks - Sickle Cell

24. J:Kenzo- Narky

The next guest mix comes from Taiko and will be online over the next 2 weeks.