Strictly 140 Guest Mix 045 - Dred

These short, brief articles will showcase a little bit about the artist featured on the various Strictly 140 Guest Mixes, this one includes the DJ & Subtle FM Radio co-owner known as Dred.
Dred Strictly 140 Guest Mix

The 45th installment of the Strictly 140 Guest Mix series comes from one of the cheekiest lads I've ever had the pleasure of meeting -- we welcome Dred to the mix roster. Dred is a young artist from London. He dabbles in production and DJ's at various events up and down the UK. He also co-owns (alongside Buer & Kryo) one of the most exciting radio stations to come out of London in recent years, Subtle FM.

Subtle FM Logo

Dred has really put together a very special guest mix for us. He's included all types of music at 140bpm including some special dubs, forthcoming bits and unreleased productions. Have a listen below, out to Dred each and every time.

[[TRACKLIST]]

1. Opus - Ghost 
2. Quasar - Post Echo Dub (Mr K Remix)
3. Cartridge - 12 Tonnes
4. Barebones - Men Call Me Mad 
5. Nomia - ??? 
6. Capo Lee - dream (Mr K bootleg) 
7. Dalek One - Can’t Walk 
8. Cartridge - Snake Charmer 
9. Senncoria - Pharaoh 
10. J:Kenzo - Desired State 
11. Enigma Dubz - E.T 
12. Kryo - Yar VIP 
13. SP:MC & LX One - Hunted (Nomia bootleg) 
14. Juicy J - Drugs In The Club (Salty bootleg) 
15. Mr K - ??? 
16. B-say -??? 
17. Kryo - ??? 
18. E3 Breaks - ooga booga 
19. Tripta - Bowed Strings 
20. Boylan feat Slimzee - License 
21. Dunman - Pyscho x Norman 
22. Thelem - Choppah 
23. E3 breaks - Sickle Cell 
24. J:Kenzo- Narky

The next guest mix comes from Taiko and will be online over the next 2 weeks. 

