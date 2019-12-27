Strictly 140 Guest Mix 045 - Dred
The 45th installment of the Strictly 140 Guest Mix series comes from one of the cheekiest lads I've ever had the pleasure of meeting -- we welcome Dred to the mix roster. Dred is a young artist from London. He dabbles in production and DJ's at various events up and down the UK. He also co-owns (alongside Buer & Kryo) one of the most exciting radio stations to come out of London in recent years, Subtle FM.
Dred has really put together a very special guest mix for us. He's included all types of music at 140bpm including some special dubs, forthcoming bits and unreleased productions. Have a listen below, out to Dred each and every time.
[[TRACKLIST]]
1. Opus - Ghost
2. Quasar - Post Echo Dub (Mr K Remix)
3. Cartridge - 12 Tonnes
4. Barebones - Men Call Me Mad
5. Nomia - ???
6. Capo Lee - dream (Mr K bootleg)
7. Dalek One - Can’t Walk
8. Cartridge - Snake Charmer
9. Senncoria - Pharaoh
10. J:Kenzo - Desired State
11. Enigma Dubz - E.T
12. Kryo - Yar VIP
13. SP:MC & LX One - Hunted (Nomia bootleg)
14. Juicy J - Drugs In The Club (Salty bootleg)
15. Mr K - ???
16. B-say -???
17. Kryo - ???
18. E3 Breaks - ooga booga
19. Tripta - Bowed Strings
20. Boylan feat Slimzee - License
21. Dunman - Pyscho x Norman
22. Thelem - Choppah
23. E3 breaks - Sickle Cell
24. J:Kenzo- Narky
The next guest mix comes from Taiko and will be online over the next 2 weeks.