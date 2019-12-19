Ta-Ku & matt mcwaters Share Smooth EP 'Black & White' As New Duo Please Wait

Please Wait Ta-ku matt mcwaters Black & White via 823

Australian producer Ta-Ku & Canadian artist matt mcwaters have teamed up on a new group, Please Wait. They have released their first EP Black & White, out now via Ta-ku and Jakarta Records’ joint label venture 823.

As one might expect from Ta-Ku, the project is smooth and sexy with the right guest vocals to give each song the extra bit of soul and lift they need. The beats are primed for a cold day inside with smooth melodies and velvety drums. While most of the project is with R&B or pop singers, Masego makes an appearance on a beat it seems he was made to rap over.

The EP ends with "What You Need" that starts with distorted vocals and smooth percussion, but then filters away to a section of beatless piano and shimmering synths.

The EP is out now and can be picked up here or on Bandcamp and streamed below.