The Winter Warm Up: Our Cold Weather Gear Guide Focused On Eco Minded Brands

As the weather shifts and so does the climate, we seek out brands that will not only keep us warm but are good for the planet as well

As we forge ahead into winter, Magnetic's editorial team went in search of brands that were focused on crafting garments that had both the customer and the environment in mind. With so much waste and bad practices in the fashion and apparel industry it's more important than ever to support brands that are doing things the right way.

Below you will find three pieces of apparel from brands that we are digging a lot right now, not just for their sustainable practices but for their stylish and functional gear that works in so many situations from going out on the trail to hitting the cold weather festivals.

Check out the link to the Blusign site below to learn more about the sustainable practices these brands use in their manufacturing. Act with your wallet and support brands that do it right!

Prana Pyx Women's pull over and Coalatree Trail Head pant + hat from Goorin Brothers

The Prana Pyx women's pullover keeps that classic anorak style and levels it up a puffy notch or two, earning both warmth and style points. This jacket is perfect for weekend getaways to chilly climates, after snowboarding adventures, or just a day on the trail. The RDS certified down keeps you cozy and the water repellent fabric will keep you dry in a drizzle or light snow fall. The kangaroo pocket also doubles as a hand warmer if you forget your gloves.

Details: bluesign® approved two-tone melange woven fabric with durable water repellent (DWR) finish, Shell: 100% Polyester, Lining: 100% Polyester, Insulation: 650 FP 80/20 RDS Down

Hodini M Come Along Jacket + Coalatree Trail Head Pants

Houdini - M's Come Along Jacket

MSRP $200

The Houdini Come Along Jacket [M CAJ] is designed in ultra strong recycled nylon, using their Made to Move concept. The jacket allows for a wide range of movement and is perfect for those unexpected situations when the wind or rain comes out of nowhere. Along with its stylish looks the M CAJ is extremely packable and folds into its own self storage pocket to easily fit in your pocket or pack.

The windproof and water resistant fabric is upcycled and features pre bent sleeves for added movement and thumb loops to cover your hands and keep it in place.

With its design DNA rooted in mountain climbing, this highly portable garment is more than up for any challenge you throw at it, whether you go up the face of a cliff or commute on your bike, it's there when you need it.

Product Details: Ultralightweight, Windproof, Water resistant, Fluorocarbon free DWR, Stowable inside chest pocket, Helmet compatible hood, Single hand adjustment hood, Adjustment cord in bottom hem, Made from recycled nylon.

Coalatree Trail Head Pants in Olive Green Standard Fit MSRP: $89.00

Coalatree Trail Head Pants

These are some of our favorite travel pants on the planet, they are waterproof, breathable, feature four-way stretch, antimicrobial, tear-resistant, and pack down into a little travel pillow. Genius move.

These are particularly great for traveling where you want to be comfortable, dry and stink resistant. The pants feature a tie off at the bottom of each leg so you can wear them low or raised up for climbing, hiking, or to keep cool.

The Trail Head pants are made with bluesign® practices featuring 88% nylon, 12% spandex with DWR finish. Made from recycled materials and come in both a unisex standard and slim size to dial in the fit.

What is Blusign: https://www.bluesign.com/en