Tom Misch Gives Remastered 'Beat Tape 1' Official Digital & Vinyl Release

Tom Misch has officially released a beat tape he first shared to the world in 2014 on SoundCloud and Bandcamp. Now that he has become a leader in the electronic, neo-soul world, he felt it was time to bring back the project, Beat Tape 1, for a wider release.

Beat Tape 1 comes with buttery smooth beats that bridge jazz, soul, R&B, hip-hop and some electronic influences. The tape is now re-mastered and now featuring the previously unheard “Marrakech.”

Beat Tape 1 is available now on digital platforms and the vinyl will be available on March 27, 2020. Fans can pre-order the wax here.

Misch is also gearing up for a big 2020, with a joint album alongside drummer, producer and jazz innovator Yussef Dayes on the way next year.