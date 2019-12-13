Viral Producer cat, ambientkitty, Releases New EP 'fur floss'

Yes, this cat just dropped one of the best releases today.

You may remember this beautiful cat from when a video of it sitting on an Ableton push pad, using its body and paws to create a warbling and soothing ambient track, went viral. Now ambientkitty has released three-track EP fur floss, because sometimes there are a few good things in this world.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The three-tracker carries on the same type of sound from her internet debut. However, some beats are added underneath and some Com Truise-like spacey synths make their presence known on “handsome jack (pressure).” The cat’s purs and soft mews are an important part of this. The EP was put together by ambientkitty’s human qrtr, which you should also check out her music.

Listen to the full EP now. Support the aspiring cat musicians of the world. She needs some good catnip. Don't we all.