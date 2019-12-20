Watch Full Floating Points Live Set From Printworks London

See what you can expect from Floating Points' live show next year.

Courtesy Photo

Resident Advisor has released a full live concert video from one of Floating Points’ four sold-out shows at London's Printworks. The 90-minute video shows how his upcoming live tour is set up with loads of gear on stage for Shepherd to work with. It is brought to life with lights, lasers and visuals put together by Hammill Industries, a creative crew in Barcelona that have been involved with his work for years.

Watch the video now and follow along with the tracklist.

1. Falaise

2. ARP3

3. Ratio

4. Nuits Sonores

5. Karakul

6. Anasickmodular

7. Environments

8. LesAlpx

9. Coorabell

10. Bias