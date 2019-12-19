Watch Birds Fall In Love To James Blake's "I'll Come Too" In New Music Video

Courtesy Photo

James Blake has released the music video for his song “I’ll Come Too,” taken from his 2019 LP Assume Form. It features archival footage from the BBC Natural History Archive.

Matt Meech directed the video, who worked as an editor for Planet Earth, Blue Planet and more for the BBC.

I remembered some footage that we didn’t use on Planet Earth II that I thought might be useful,” says [Big] Meech. “Both birds look quirky, elegant and beautiful, the Albatrosses have an unusual mating dance, which the penguins watch from afar and the mysterious backdrop of the Snares Island, off the coast of Southern New Zealand, is a truly unique landscape.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The video follows a penguin and an albatross as they try and find love in the animal kingdom. The editing is done to match the song. Penguins jump on beat and birds ruffle their feathers as he sings about wings. Penguins shout into the air as two birds start to get intimate while James Blake sings about the love of his life.

See how it all turns out in the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website