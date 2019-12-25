Weedsday Playlist: Cannabis Writer Javier Hasse Shares 5 Songs For Your Next Bilingual Smoke Sesh

Courtesy of Javier Hasse

Merry Christmas everyone. If you need a little something extra to relax around your family or to enjoy some more of that lovely Christmas food, it might be time to light one up. We have a Weedsday playlist for just that purpose. Javier Hasse is a young, cannabis-focused reporter, editor and book author, currently serving as the Managing Director of Benzinga Cannabis, where he oversees a news and events team of more than 30 people. Javier is also a Billboard-charting rapper, published photographer, and frequent public speaker; and sits on advisory boards in Africa, Latin America, and Canada.

Hasse is picking the songs that may be a little different this time around including a few live shows. Light one up with this Weedsday playlist.

Big Boi: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

The look of these big boys (and girls) in such a tiny space is hilarious. I love to bend the rules – and this video allows me to get three songs into one pick. There are few things as pleasurable as smoking a nice, euphoric sativa and dancing to fun, happy jams, alone or with friends. My first pick: “three big songs behind a tiny ass desk.” Outkast’s Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, and a full-blown band are “the coolest motherfuckers on the planet.”

Set List:

“So Fresh, So Clean.”

“All Night”

“The Way You Move”

Luis Alberto Spinetta:

Being raised in Argentina, my teenage years’ playlist was dominated by local artists with hippie vibes. And, few people in the history of music have been as inspired as the now-deceased, highly prolific Luis Alberto Spinetta.

I had not played his albums in a couple of years. Last month, while visiting a friend in New York, he pulled out this vinyl. “You gotta listen to this. It’s the perfect music for being high,” he told me as he started playing a random album he’d found at a Brooklyn record store.

Oh. My. God. It’s him! It’s Spinetta! This was the first album I ever got really high to!

Right before his death, Spinetta put one last concert together, with all of his bands –he played with many. Almost as if he knew it’d be the last time he’d bless his fans with his music, he played for seven hours straight to a stadium full of raging fans.

Above is a link to the full 48-song show. I suggest you start with songs #19 and #20 in this list. Not because they are the best ones, although they might – my personal favorite is #30, but because he plays with Soda Stereo’s Gustavo Cerati, probably the most famous rock star in Latin American history, who’d also pass shortly after that show – and his own “goodbye” world tour. It’s chilling. Did these guys know their time was coming early?

Noname: Tiny Desk Concert

Once again, falling into the web of NPR’s fantastic Tiny Desk concerts, here’s a “WHO IS THAT?” kind of artist: Noname.

A sweet person with a great voice and more moxie than you can imagine, Noname delivers perfect melodies and thoughtful lyrics.

Chris Webby Freestyles Over Classic Dr. Dre Beat | Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed

As we entered 2018, I thought old school hip-hop was dead. My favorites, Biggie, Tupac, Dr. Dre, Gang Starr, Jeru the Damaja, Guru, Nas, Wu-Tang, N.W.A., Mos Def, Nate Dogg and Warren G, Rakim, Eric B, Big Daddy Kane, Twista, De La Soul, D12, and even Eminem, were considered “old people music,” I was told by people in their early 20s.

Only a few like Joey Bada$$ and Royce Da 5’9” were doing something that resembled the rap I knew. That is, until a guy who’d got me rapping on a Billboard-charting album with several of the people above, Jonathan Hay, shared a link to a freestyle by white Connecticut rapper Chris Webby on Sway in the Morning. I was hooked.

“Remember the name, C-Web I spit sickly, I got my competition breathing hard as Chris Christie,” I was definitely remembering that name. “Fuck rap money, I'm copping some cryptocurrency. Environmentally mindful, donate to save the elephants and yelling at people who don't recycle.” My kind of guy.

“I'm sick of all these cats who try to defend mumble rap: These old heads just don't get it, they just some grumpy ass, put of touch, motherfuckers stuck up in the fucking past. I'm not even 30, and I think that shit is fucking trash; If you're a rapper you should fuckin' rap, don't say the same thing front to back on the whole fucking track.”

It was like Webby was putting my thoughts on new rap into words. Granted, I now enjoy certain “trappy” songs, but still, there’s nothing like ‘80s and ‘90s rap. Sorry.

And so, with a “you’re welcome,” I’ll leave you with another freestyle the Webster drops on Bootleg Kev & DJ Hed’s show. It’s a great introduction to a guy “moving more projects than gentrification.”

The XX And Friends

Finally, if you’re in the mood for electronic vibes and great singers, here’s a little playlist I put together just for you, with songs by The XX, Jungle, Kiiara, Marian Hill, Billie Eilish, and a few others.