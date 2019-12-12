Winter Music Conference 2020 Announces First Round Of Programming, Partners, Special Events

Celebrating 35 Years, WMC returns with Cutting-Edge programming featuring speakers from Avant Gardner, Beatport, Beatsource, C3 Management, Complex Magazine, Disco Donnie Presents, IO Music Academy, Little Empire Management, Mercy Agency, Nervous Records, Next Music, Pandora, Paradigm, Paxahau, Rakastella, Revealed Recordings, SAE, SBE, Scratch DJ Academy, SoStereo, SoundCloud, Ultra Music, University of Miami Frost School of Music, UTA, Versa, Viberate, YouTube and more TBA.

WMC will also feature artists including Barbara Tucker, Carl Craig, Josh Wink, Roger Sanchez, Seth Troxler, Tommie Sunshine, Sydney Blu and more TBA.

Key Speakers Include YouTube's Global Head of Music Lyor Cohen, Ultra Music Founder Patrick Moxey, GRAMMY-nominated duo Sofi Tukker, Rakastella Founder Becks Lange, Paradigm’s Emma Hoser, Little Empire’s Stephanie LaFera and more TBA.



Winter Music Conference has announced its first round of 2020 programming with some big names and features on the way. WMC has unveiled mentor sessions, where you get thought-provoking discussions and insight from some of the best around at Beatport, Little Empire, Pandora and more. WMC will also host Oasis, an area at the Generator Miami with pool parties, networking sessions, cocktail hours, yoga and more.

They have announced hotel partners, media and brand partners as well. We are one of the media partners. In addition to partners, WMC has unveiled some of its first panels that touch on social media, festivals, earning additional money and more. There will be a session, Signed On The Spot, where label heads will give feedback on select, submitted tracks and sign them on the spot if they want the songs.

WMC will celebrate 35 years in 2020 as it returns to The Faena Forum in Miami Beach on March 16-19. Get your badges on the WMC website in Access, Plus or Pro tiers.

MMW Oasis

Central to Miami Music Week (MMW), the Oasis will serve as the new social hub hosted at the Generator Miami, just one block south of WMC HQ. MMW Oasis will host five days of private poolside parties, cocktail hours, yoga sessions, workshops, and industry networking events. Programming will be announced in early 2020.

Mentor Sessions

As part of WMC’s ongoing commitment to providing a bridge to the industry for college graduates, new artists and newcomers, the all-new WMC mentor sessions will invite the industry’s brightest minds and forward-thinking creators to gather for networking and thought-provoking discussions hosted by artists like Josh Wink and Sydney Blu, professionals like Pandora’s Andrew Marcogliese, Beatport’s Jonas Tempel, Little Empire’s Stephanie LaFera, SBE’s Kozmoe Alonzo, Falcon PR’s Alexandra Greenberg and more.

Education Programming

WMC’s educational sessions will include a variety of content for both DJs and producers of all levels including one day of immersive classroom sessions hosted by our educational and gear brand partners (Tuesday, 3/17), new product demos, hands-on training, and focused tutorial sessions on WMC’s new Exhibition Hall stage.

Signed On The Spot

WMC will debut the branded series, Signed On The Spot, a new type of fireside chat inviting aspiring artists and producers to submit their original demos for a chance to be discovered and signed by some of the leading international electronic music labels today. The series will spotlight four diverse genres including Bass, Techno, House, and Dance. Submissions for Signed On The Spot will open shortly and will be announced on WMC’s website and socials.

WMC 2020 First Round of Programming (more TBA)

Keynote - The Art of Youtube: How Ultra Music Built A Monster Chanel

Lyor Cohen , YouTube's Global Head of Music

, YouTube's Global Head of Music Patrick Moxey , President and Founder of Ultra Records, Ultra Music and Ultra International Music Publishing

, President and Founder of Ultra Records, Ultra Music and Ultra International Music Publishing Sofi Tukker, GRAMMY-nominated dance music duo

Mainstage, Fireside Chat, and Industry Panels:

21 Years of Defected Records: How to Build a Brand That Lasts

Talent First: Navigating the Talent Buying Field

Rise of the Underground: How Detroit Shaped the Global Techno Market

Beyond Instagram: TikTok, Triller, Lasso and the future of music social media

Up All Night: The Future of Nightlife Marketing

How America's Secondary Markets Are Creating World-Class Festivals

Global Dancefloor: How Dance Music Is Crossing Borders and Genres

Music Modernization Act of 2018: What You Need to Know to Get Paid Under the New Law

How to Build Multiple Revenue Streams as an Artist

SoStereo Presents: Brands, Music, and the Content Explosion

WMC 2020 Media Partners (more TBA)

Beatportal, Data Transmission, Decoded Magazine, DJ Mag & DJ Mag North America,

DJ Mag Asia, DJ Mag Brasil, DJ Mag France, DJ Mag Latinoamérica, DJ Mag México, DJ Times, Earmilk, EDM.com, Fusicology, Ibiza Sonica, Magnetic Magazine and more TBA.

WMC 2020 Educational Partners (more TBA)

IO Music Academy, School of Audio Engineering (SAE), The DJ Coach, Scratch DJ Academy, University of Miami Frost School of Music, University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (Entrepreneurship Program)

WMC 2020 Sanctioned Events Partners (more TBA) - WMC will offer Plus and Pro-level badge holders access to some of the best MMW parties on the beach, downtown and Wynwood. WMC will once again work with some of the top promoters in Miami, including Epic Pool Parties, 747 Presents, Denial Events and Seven Lines.

WMC 2020 Brand & Label Partners (more TBA)

Awesome Soundwave, Beatport, Beatsource, Defected Records, Discogs, Dirtybird Records, Nervous Records, Next Music, Revealed Recordings, Traxsource, Ultra Music

WMC 2020 Hotel Partners (more TBA)

Badge holders will be eligible to receive room discounts at the following hotels: The Royal Palm South Beach, Mondrian South Beach, Croydon Hotel, and more TBA

“Winter Music Conference’s quintessential existence is based upon one principle: the future. The 35th anniversary in 2020 is not only a celebration of history, but also the ushering in of a new generation.”

- Bill Kelly, WMC Co-Founder

“Having only missed the very first year of WMC in 1985, it was 1986-1990 that initially placed me on the map globally due to the international attendance of the entire dance music community - many delegates had recognized me for being a consistent DJ annually at WMC. This conference enabled me to bring many top industry people together all under one roof.”

- Danny Tenaglia, DJ/Producer

“The Winter Music Conference represents a chance for Beatport to connect directly with our customer community. Having a strong conference means we have a platform to embrace the entire spectrum of electronic music culture. We are proud to support the resurgence of this great event.”

- Jonas Tempel, Beatport Co-Founder