The 15 Best House Tracks of January 2020

Oliver Schories

Just one month into the new decade, it already feels like the future. Mainly all tracks featured here in the chart are trailblazing a newer sound which doesn't quite feel like anything related to the past. Some of the tradition remains but overall, the sound of house music just keeps getting pushed forward.

1. "MOLERO" - OLIVER SCHORIES [8BIT]

Oliver Schories' sophomore appearance on Nick Curly's 8Bit imprint is the first of the decade for the label and it's absolutely fantastic. With its' warm chords and smooth, yet danceable rhythm, it embodies what the finer side of house music is all about.

2. "MAGICAL REALISM" - LUKE SAMBE [KINDISCH]

Australian producer, Luke Sambe kicks off 2020 with a dynamic four track EP which features this absolute beauty he's appropriately titled, "Magical Realism."

3. "NEED MY SPACE (DETROIT SWINDLE REMIX)" - FOUK [HEIST RECORDINGS]

For the sixth edition of Heist Recordings' annual remix package, the label chose two tracks featuring Detroit Swindle. One original of theirs which got the remix treatment from Perdu and the other being a remix which the guys did themselves. That tune being "Need My Space" by Fouk and it's a lively one that'll have you dancing joyfully to the synth stabs.

4. "THE 3NITY RETURNETH (FOUK REMIX)" - DEMUIR [HEIST RECORDINGS]

Heist Recordings' second addition to January's chart is another tune taken from their Round Up comp and this time it's Fouk's deep and delectable rendition of Demuir's "The 3unity Returneth."

5. "BATU MON" - SAAND & BÓSA [TIERRA SOUNDS]

After their first collaboration a couple of months ago, label-head, SAAND & newly formed duo, Bósa are back at it again. Except this time with a single-sided release that hits just a bit harder with a hefty sub-sonic bass-line that'll keep those rumps shaking on the floor.

6. "PARTIZAN" - MANAKINZ [MITCHELL STREET RECORDS]

On the very last day of the month, a trio of scorching hot house tracks are getting a release on Jasper James' rarely used imprint, Mitchell Street Records. Responsible for the three tunes is the relatively new duo, Manakinz. Although, not new by a stretch, the pair consists of Glasgow dance music stalwarts, Affi Koman and none other than Jasper James' father, James Harrigan -- better known to most as "Harri."

7. "NOVA" - FRANKEY & SANDRINO [WATERGATE]

Consistently original and always reliable, the prolific duo, Frankey & Sandrino made their debut on Watergate this month and the title track is quite special. "Nova" stands out as one of the best this first month of a very new decade. Welcome to the future.

8. "HAMAYA DREAM" - PALMFOOD [GET PHYSICAL MUSIC]

Serving as the b-side to PALMFooD's delectable EP on Get Physical is this masterfully crafted jam, which features a dizzying arpeggio that rises and falls causing you to question which way is really up.

9. "MARIMBA TRACK" - THE GOLDEN BOY [SOLA]

Hailing from Birmingham, England, the producer know as The Golden Boy premieres on Solardo's SOLA imprint with this unconventionally playful, marimba house tune that'll have you smiling from ear to ear.

10. "TROUBLES (RICHARD EARNSHAW REVISION) VISION" - PETER BROWN [LET THERE BE HOUSE]

My very first pick for the very first house chart of the decade is this warm, feel-good, house jammy titled "Troubles." Peter Brown produced the original and the remixer is English producer, Richard Earnshaw, who steps in and irons out the wrinkles creating a silky-smooth, catchy track that'll have you yearning for several repeats.

11. "HYPNO" - FRANKY RIZARDO [SAVED]

The Dutch floor-filling wizard, Franky Rizardo kicks off 2020 with a wicked two-tracker led by this aptly titled tune on none other than Nic Fanciulli's long-running Saved imprint.

12. "STORM OUT" - ATSOU [THIS AND THAT]

Greek producer, Atsou premieres on This And That with a trio of tunes including this particular gem which nearly achieves perfection with just the slightest of ease. Nothing contrived here whatsoever.

13. "CRUSADER (RIVA STARR BASSBIN REMIX)" - OLIVER DOLLAR [CLASSIC MUSIC COMPANY]

Out strictly on vinyl via Classic Music Company is this floor-burning remix courtesy of Riva Starr and it's one of four remixes to feature on Oliver Dollar's Another Day, Another Dollar remix package.

14. "PASION" - SHERR [PISTON RECORDINGS]

The true essence of "real" deep house is represented here on this very slick production by Argentinian producer, Sherr via Portugal's Piston Recordings.

15. "EDEN" - ZOO BRAZIL [BEDROCK]

Last but most certainly not least in any way whatsoever is "Eden" by acclaimed Swedish producer, Zoo Brazil. It's one of six stellar new tunes on his Lost In Waves EP via John Digweed's legendary Bedrock imprint.

Stream January's house chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: