The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of 2019

Now that the year is over, it is time to crown the best tech house tracks of 2019.

Now that the year is over, it is time to crown the best tech house tracks of 2019 — a year where the tech house genre was in the spotlight, and house music shook the music landscape. This past year has seen exciting new songs from established producers like Hot Since 82 and Claude VonStroke, as well as tracks from promising newcomers like John Summit and David Jackson. After a rundown on a bountiful list of dancefloor bangers, we carefully narrow down to the best 15 tech house tracks of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See charts from 2019 here.

1. "INSIDE MY HEAD" - AUDIOJACK [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

Audiojack are a Leeds-bred, Ibiza-based duo who have built a sterling reputation over the last decade. "Inside My Head” topped the best tech house charts on digital music platforms throughout the year.

2. "SWITCH" - JANSONS, DOPE EARTH ALIEN [CIRCUS RECORDINGS]

"Switch" by Jansons and Dope Earth Alien on Circus Recordings is a cool tune revolving around a heavy tribal beat and driving hats with percussions developing into an incredible groove.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. "I CAN'T GET YOU" - ALEX KENNON FEAT. FUNKERMAN [SAVED RECORDS]

Alex Kennon made his welcome return to Saved Records in June with "I Can't Get You." Dive into a track with an energetic bassline and sultry vocals to get the dancefloor moving.

4. "HOUSE SO HOUSE" - MIANE [KNEE DEEP IN SOUND]

Miane a.k.a Taty Munoz hit the charts in March with her release on the infamous Knee Deep In Sound label.

5. "GETTING HOT" - CLAUDE VONSTROKE, EDDY M [DIRTYBIRD]

Dirtybird label boss, Claude VonStroke and Elrow’s Eddy M team up in a perfect match to bring you "Getting Hot" -- a funky, groovy and sleazy hot track for the summer.

6. ‘‘BLESSED" - DAVID JACKSON [DFTD]

David Jackson made his DFTD debut with "Blessed," an upfront two-track delivery of club heat. The title track fuses elements of techno and house with ethereal vocals.

7. "YOU LITTLE BEAUTY" - FISHER (OZ) [CATCH & RELEASE]

Fisher topped the charts again with another dancey track released on the Aussie's Catch & Release label.

8. "VIVA VOCE" - JOHN SUMMIT [REPOPULATE MARS]

Part of the Repopulate Stars Summer Jams VA, "Viva Voce" prevails with its loving vocals and funky bassline.

9. "MONO TONO" - QUBIKO [WIRED]

Italian DJ and producer Qubiko has produced deep and house tracks for labels like Suara, Toolroom, and Defected. In June, he granted Wire Imprint with an energetic and groovy tech house tune that rattled every dancefloor across the globe.

10. "THE SYSTEM" - JOSH BUTLER [8BIT]

The recognizable house DJ and producer, Josh Butler returned to Nick Curly and Gorge’s 8bit imprint to start 2019 with three vibrant cuts in the form of his impressive The System EP.

11. "SALIMO" - HECTOR COUTO [SOLA]

Hector Couto kicked the year off to a prolific start with the track "Salimo."

12. "DISCORDIA" - SIMONE LIBERALI [SAVED RECORDS]

Simone Liberali stood out in 2019 with the Landslide EP. "Discordia" is a playful loop-driven groove with a bouncing bassline, warped synths, and vocal chants that ebb and flow throughout the composition.

13. "WHAT YOU WANT" - DOC MARTIN, NONFICTION, LILLIA [HOTBOI RECORDS]

Doc Martin and Nonfiction collab in this outstanding track featuring the soothing voice of Doc's very own, Lillia.

14. "YOU ARE THE LIGHT FEAT. JEM COOKE" - HOT SINCE 82 [KNEE DEEP IN SOUND]

"You Are The Light" is part of Hot since 82's outstanding album 8-Track. With Jem Cooke on this one, you get soaring vocals in addition to a deep and smooth production.

15. "HEATER (TUBE & BERGER REMIX)" - SAMIM [GET PHYSICAL]

The famous German duo brought back the indelible song from Samim "Heater." This excellent remix will put a smile on your face and an endless groove on your body.