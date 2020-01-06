Airod Announces Debut Album 'Burn Injury' On Molekül

Today, rising techno talent Airod has announced his debut album Burn Injury on his home imprint Molekül. If you've been following the more underground side of techno, you've surely heard his music or seen his name on countless fliers. Not only is it his debut album, but it's also the first album to release on his imprint. With heavy support from the likes of Amelie Lens, Perc, Dax J, and many others, his album comes at the perfect time and will be available in both vinyl and digital format. Pre-order it here.

